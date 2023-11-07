Abu Dhabi, UAE – Miral Destinations, a subsidiary of Miral, and the trusted one-stop trade and promotional partner for Saadiyat Island and Yas Island Abu Dhabi, took part in World Travel Market 2023, a leading travel and tourism platform held in London from 6 – 8 November.

With over 35,000 industry professionals from 184 countries in attendance, Miral Destinations highlighted key milestones for Abu Dhabi’s award-winning destinations at the three-day event, further expanding its portfolio of leisure, culture and entertainment offerings with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with industry players in UK market. The business collaborations aim to promote Yas Island Abu Dhabi in UK market to generate bookings, where travelers can stay longer at Yas Island Abu Dhabi and experience the variety of world-class theme parks, myriad entertainment options, sporting facilities, shopping, dining and upmarket hotels.

In addition, the 30 winners of the ‘Take ME To The Best Beach’ competition were recently announced at World Travel Market 2023, and all 30 top agents will fly to Saadiyat Island in April 2023 for a three day trip. The competition underlines the partnership between Miral Destinations and luxury tour operator IF ONLY signed earlier in May, which aims to inspire future travels to Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi based on their shared passion for luxury travel and bespoke experiences.

Liam Findlay, CEO of Miral Destinations, said: “As with every year, we take pride in being present amongst key industry players at WTM 2023, extending our achievements for Yas Island Abu Dhabi and Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi on a global travel and tourism platform. As we continue to connect with our international travelers, we remain focused on presenting tailored experiences and family-friendly packages that resonate with every preference. Likewise, we are pleased to be signing strategic partnerships further extending our offerings to key source markets that enjoy our award-winning offerings year-on-year.”

He also added: “We are delighted to have seen the growing success of our international campaigns for this year, with Yas Island’s CIO campaign with Jason Momoa, and we look forward to reinforcing Saadiyat Island’s position on the global map of culture and leisure, following its recognition as the ‘Middle East's Leading Beach Destination’ for the 12th consecutive year.”

Miral Destinations stresses its pivotal role and contribution to the UAE’s travel and tourism industry, presenting visitors and international travelers with world-class offerings and fully inclusive stays across two leading destinations. Following the opening of SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi in May of this year, Yas Island continues to raise the bar for travelers with exceptional leisure and entertainment experiences at its world-leading theme parks, in addition to year-round live entertainment and luxury accommodations at every corner of the island. Visitors of WTM 2023 experienced a first-hand view of Yas Island’s top-notch attractions, featuring renowned entertainment venue Etihad Arena and Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island’s crown jewel which plays host to the annual F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Neighboring beach destination Saadiyat Island has rapidly become an unbeatable hotspot for luxury, culture and arts fanatics, fast gaining international acclaims with a wide array of comprehensive experiences that entertain every adventurer and culture-seeker. With tons of unique attractions to delight every guest, Saadiyat Island’s participation at WTM 2023 featured award-winning offerings including the world-acclaimed museum Louvre Abu Dhabi, and leading luxury hotels and resorts such as Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Villas, Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, Saadiyat Rotana Resort and Villas, The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort and Nurai Island.

For more information on Miral Destinations, please visit https://miral.ae/destinations/

About Miral Destinations

Miral Destinations, a subsidiary of Miral, is the trusted one-stop destination partner that inspires and connects people through the power of shared experiences, delivering countless memorable moments and joy to guests across leisure, entertainment, and tourism attractions and landmarks throughout Abu Dhabi and beyond.

The Miral Destinations umbrella encompasses two key destinations; Yas Island, which is home to world-class theme parks such as Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi and incredible attractions such as the record-breaking CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, and the thrilling Yas Marina Circuit - home to the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX™ and Saadiyat Island, the middle east’s most beautiful beach and cultural destination where transformative luxury is met with a beacon of sophistication and exclusivity.

Miral Destinations aims to contribute to Abu Dhabi achieving international recognition and commercial success, strengthening the emirate’s reputation as a global tourism hub.

About Yas Island

Located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi - just 20 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi and 50 minutes from Dubai, Yas Island offers holidaymakers a diverse mix of leisure and entertainment experiences. From award-winning theme parks such as Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi to incredible attractions such as the record-breaking CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and the thrilling Yas Marina Circuit (home to the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX™), visitors are bound to discover a world of entertainment options all within the 25 sq. km island.

Yas Island boasts world-class shopping at Abu Dhabi’s largest mall Yas Mall, superb dining at Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi’s vibrant day to night attraction and award-winning golf at Yas Links golf course. The island offers a year-round line-up of spectacular musical, entertainment and family events and houses ten incredible hotels, including W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, and The WB™ Abu Dhabi, the world's first Warner Bros. themed hotel. With more than 165 dining experiences, the destination also features indoor and outdoor concert venues including WHITE Abu Dhabi and Etihad Arena - all of which are complemented by a range of visitor services that connect all attractions to one another.

With the recent opening of SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the region’s first Marine Life Theme Park, Yas Island continues to add more attractions to its incredible roster.

About Saadiyat Island

Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi is a fusion of unique experiences with something for everyone, from culture and fine dining to luxury hotels, and stunning natural beaches. Saadiyat Island is a 2,500 sq. hectare natural island and home to thriving marine and wildlife.

Situated within 15 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi, 20 minutes from Abu Dhabi International Airport and 60 minutes from Dubai, Saadiyat Island is home to five luxury hotels as well as a boutique island resort which is located just 15 minutes away by boat from Saadiyat Island’s coastline. The destination is home to a pioneering cultural district which showcases global museum brands and cultural and performing arts institutions. Saadiyat caters to all interests, with premium lifestyle offerings such as a world-class 18-hole golf course and more than 50 F&B experiences including a host of fine dine gourmet experiences and casual dining options, alongside luxury beach clubs and exclusive wellness experiences. Whether you are a nature lover or a culture seeker, Saadiyat Island offers visitors a transformative and enticing mix of experiences.

Over the coming years, Saadiyat Cultural District will welcome Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, set to be the region’s pre-eminent museum of global modern and contemporary art, as well as the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, which will feature some of the rarest natural history specimens ever found on Earth.

