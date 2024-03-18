Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, announced today the development of two beaches at Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi’s vibrant day-to-night destination on Yas Island. Complementing the existing lifestyle and leisure offerings at the destination, the beaches will span a length of 280 meters each and a combined total of 560 meters.

Located on the west side of the pier, the West Beach has been designed as a family destination and will feature beachside play areas for children, world-class dining outlets, food trucks, pedestrian walkways, as well as rest and recreation facilities. East Beach, located on the east side of the pier and just across the award-winning Etihad Arena, will feature outdoor fitness spaces and sports zones for beach football and volleyball. Open seating areas, coupled with a sunset lounge, will allow visitors to experience a variety of sports, entertainment, and music events.

Jonathan Brown, Chief Portfolio Officer, Miral, said: “We are pleased to enhance our leisure and lifestyle offerings at Yas Bay Waterfront with the announcement of two beach developments. These upcoming experiences are an extension of our vision to enrich the diverse and unique experiences available to visitors on Yas Island, positioning it as a top global destination for leisure and entertainment while further contributing to Abu Dhabi’s wider tourism growth.”

The beaches will serve as an exciting addition to iconic leisure and lifestyle experiences at Yas Bay Waterfront, home to over 20 al fresco restaurants and cafés, world-class nightlife concepts, a floating beach club, an award-winning concert arena, luxury hotels, and an expansive promenade. Both developments will be located minutes-away from Yas Island’s award-winning attractions and experiences, including SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi; CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi; Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi; and Yas Marina.

About Miral

Miral Group is the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, that contributes to the growth of the leisure and entertainment industry and Abu Dhabi’s economic diversification. It conceives, creates, operates, and manages immersive destinations and experiences that attract visitors from across the world to create unforgettable memories, accelerating the realisation of the Emirate’s tourism vision and growth.

Responsible for the development of Yas Island and overseeing Saadiyat Island's Destination Management Strategy, Miral’s portfolio of world-class assets incorporates entertainment, leisure, culture, sport, dining, retail, and hospitality experiences, aiming to deliver millions of memorable moments for residents and international guests alike. These include SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi; CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi; Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi; Yas Marina; and Yas Bay Waterfront, home to the UAE’s largest indoor multi-purpose venue Etihad Arena, amongst others. Miral also has several projects being developed on Yas Island and across the emirate, including teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, and a Harry Potter themed land within Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi.

Miral Group encompasses three subsidiaries: Miral Destinations, which promotes unique destinations; Miral Experiences, which operates a diverse portfolio of world-class, award-winning immersive experiences; and Yas Asset Management, which operates and manages a portfolio of vibrant destinations including F&B, retail, marinas, and hospitality properties across Yas Island.

For more information, visit www.miral.ae.