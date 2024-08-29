Minor Hotels, a global hospitality leader with over 550 hotels, resorts and residences in 56 countries, has announced plans to launch its Avani Hotels & Resorts lifestyle brand in Singapore, marking the group’s entry into the country. Scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2027, the 13-storey upscale property aligns with Minor Hotels' expansion strategy to strengthen its footprint in major global destinations.

To develop the 200-key hotel, Minor Hotels has partnered with Singapore’s Kajima Development and Abu Dhabi-based Alwathba Investment. With a prime address at 24 Peck Seah Street, guests will find themselves in the heart of the bustling Tanjong Pagar district, within minutes’ walk to the Central Business District and Chinatown. The hotel is set to become part of the Historic District’s next chapter, offering both business and leisure guests a contemporary stay that blends the rich heritage of the city-state’s iconic shophouses with its modern urban development.

The Tanjong Pagar neighbourhood is a food hotspot, offering dining options ranging from traditional hawker fare at Maxwell and Amoy Street food centres to Michelin-recommended global cuisine along Kiong Siak Road, Telok Ayer and Duxton Hill, to name a few. The property’s location, less than 200 metres from the Tanjong Pagar MRT Station and 350 metres from the Maxwell MRT Station, will provide easy access to Singapore’s Downtown Core, Marina Bay and other districts where locals frequent for work and play.

“Avani Singapore represents a strategic market entry for Minor Hotels, and we are honoured to have our partners Kajima and Alwathba alongside us as we venture into Singapore’s hospitality sector,” commented Dillip Rajakarier, Group CEO of Minor International and CEO of Minor Hotels. “Their industry expertise and market knowledge will ensure the delivery of an exceptional hotel experience, creating a vibrant base for business and leisure travellers.”

Avani Hotels & Resorts, one of Minor Hotels’ eight hotel brands, prides itself on offering stylish rooms, connected social spaces and relaxed dining designed for today’s traveller. Launched in 2011, Avani currently operates 42 hotels and resorts in 24 countries. Minor Hotels plans to expand Avani’s footprint to nearly 100 hotels and resorts by the end of 2026, with openings in Thailand, China and the Seychelles scheduled for later this year.

About Minor Hotels

Minor Hotels is a global hospitality group operating over 550 hotels, resorts and residences in 56 countries, pursuing its vision of crafting a more passionate and interconnected world. As a hotel owner, operator and investor, Minor Hotels fulfils the needs and desires of today’s global travellers through its diverse portfolio of eight hotel brands – Anantara, Avani, Elewana Collection, NH, NH Collection, nhow, Oaks and Tivoli – and a collection of related businesses. Minor Hotels is rapidly accelerating its global growth ambitions, aiming to add more than 200 hotels by the end of 2026.

Minor Hotels is a proud member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands, and participates in the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty programme.

For more information, please visit minorhotels.com and connect with Minor Hotels on Facebook and LinkedIn.

