Dubai: Minor Hotels is pleased to announce the appointment of a dynamic new cluster team for two of its properties in Dubai – Avani+ Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites and La Suite Dubai Hotel & Apartments. This strategic move underscores Minor Hotels' commitment to enhancing operational excellence and guest experiences across its Dubai portfolio. The newly appointed leaders bring a wealth of expertise and innovative vision to elevate the guest offerings and drive business growth in Dubai’s competitive hospitality landscape.

Spearheading these dynamic changes are appointed Cluster General Manager Georges Farhat and a team of seasoned leadership professionals. Bringing his knowledge gained over 26 years at the forefront of hospitality management, under Farhat’s strategic guidance, both properties will see innovative changes over the forthcoming year, including La Suite Dubai undergoing a full renovation and conversion, emerging as NH Collection La Suite Dubai. Farhat's leadership has been marked by notable achievements, including surpassing profitability targets and executing successful rebranding strategies, underscored by the challenge of navigating pre-opening during a global pandemic.

Joining Farhat in steering these ventures forward is an exceptional cluster team renowned for their expertise and dedication. Azam Chiragh moves into the role of Cluster Director of People & Culture, bringing over 17 years of experience and a proven track record of fostering a workplace culture of inclusivity and engagement, essential for driving organisational success. Azam has been at Avani+ Palm View since pre-opening and was instrumental in achieving Hotel Team of the Year 2022, awarded by Hotelier Middle East. In his new position, Azam will be responsible for managing human resources and cultural initiatives and is expected to strengthen the people-centric initiatives for both properties on a broader scale.

Christine Khachatryan takes on the position of Cluster Director of Sales & Marketing. With a broad experience spanning 24 years, including pre-opening roles for seven hotels in Dubai, Christine is tasked with enhancing the market positioning of both Avani+ Palm View Dubai and La Suite Dubai, bringing unparalleled expertise to the sales and marketing strategies. Christine’s business acumen and market intelligence have driven top line results for Avani+ Palm View and across 10 different hotel brands.

Elena Mukhanova, newly appointed Cluster Director of Revenue, is set to continue her streak of financial success achieved at Avani+ Palm View Dubai with the addition of La Suite Dubai to her portfolio. She has demonstrated exceptional prowess across the hospitality industry, including event management, revenue management and yield management.

Jay Valeriano, who began his Minor Hotels career at a sister property in Abu Dhabi in 2013, steps up as Cluster IT Manager. He brings a forward-thinking approach to IT strategy, having been instrumental in the implementation of innovative technological solutions previously, including the roll-out of mobile room access keys for Minor Hotels across the globe. Jay will now focus on ensuring the IT infrastructure meets the future needs of both properties.

Completing the cluster leadership is Tejpal Singh as Cluster Director of Engineering, whose technical expertise and focus on sustainability has previously led Avani+ Palm View Dubai to achieve Platinum Certification under the Green Growth 2050 Global Standard for three consecutive years. With his broad experience in pre-opening for several globally renowned hospitality brands, Singh’s superb knowledge of operational procedures and safety make him the ideal candidate to oversee engineering for both properties and lead the team to further successes.

The collective expertise and visionary leadership of the cluster team signal a new era of growth and excellence for Avani+ Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites and La Suite Dubai Hotel & Apartments.

