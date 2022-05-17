Dubai: Minor Hotels, a hotel owner, operator and investor, currently with a portfolio of 529 hotels and resorts in 56 countries across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, the Americas, Africa and the Indian Ocean, announces that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Diriyah Gate Development Authority to develop a hotel under its luxury Anantara brand.

Diriyah is set to become the historic hub of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and will showcase 300+ years of the country’s history through an engaging and inspiring set of cultural, heritage, hospitality, education, shopping and dining experiences for residents, tourists, and frequent visitors.

Located just outside the Saudi capital of Riyadh, the Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) is transforming more than 11 square kilometres of Diriyah into what will become the world’s largest cultural and lifestyle development, which will be home to 38 hotel brands, more than 100 restaurants and 400 plus luxury retail brands and souk offerings.

Anantara will be bringing its experience-led indigenous luxury to DGDA with a new hotel. Currently in the final stages of planning, further details of the upcoming new property will be announced soon. Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas is well known in the Middle East region through its portfolio of striking properties, including Anantara Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort in the Liwa Desert in the UAE, Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort in Oman and Anantara Banana Island Resort Doha in Qatar.

William E. Heinecke, Chairman and Founder of Minor International, parent company of Minor Hotels, commented, “We are excited to announce our intention to be part of what will be one of the world’s most exciting and impressive collections of hotels at Diriyah Gate. This project is second to none globally in terms of scale and luxury and will bring a completely unique experience to the people of Saudi Arabia, residents and tourists alike. I look forward to working with the team at DGDA to bring this new Anantara property to fruition as part of this spectacular project.”

Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of Diriyah Gate Development Authority, commented, ““I am thrilled to be welcoming Anantara to Diriyah’s world class collection of luxury hotels. We are going to be providing the very best in hospitality services with an unparalleled offering of hotels and fine dining spots, right in the heart of Saudi Arabia’s cultural birthplace. Being one of the world’s most beloved brands, Anantara's unique style of hospitality is the perfect fit for the project and will be an excellent addition to what will be one of the greatest lifestyle destinations out there.”

Minor Hotels currently has ten Anantara properties in operation in the Middle East, in addition to a further four properties in the pipeline in the region.

-Ends-

About Minor Hotels:

Minor Hotels is an international hotel owner, operator and investor currently with more than 520 hotels in operation. Minor Hotels passionately explores new possibilities in hospitality with a diverse portfolio of properties designed intelligently to appeal to different kinds of travellers, serving new passions as well as personal needs. Through our Anantara, Avani, Oaks, Tivoli, M Collection, NH Collection, NH, nhow, Elewana, Marriott, Four Seasons, St. Regis, Radisson Blu and Minor International properties, Minor Hotels operates in 56 countries across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, the Indian Ocean, Europe, South America and North America.

With dynamic plans to expand existing brands and explore strategic acquisitions throughout opportunistic markets, Minor Hotels pursues a vision of a more passionate and interconnected world.

For more information, please visit www.minorhotels.com.

About Diriyah:

Diriyah is set to become Saudi Arabia’s foremost historical, cultural and lifestyle destination. Chosen by the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organisation as the Capital of Arab Culture for 2030, as part of the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision, 11 square kilometres of Diriyah will be transformed into one of the world’s foremost historic tourism destinations.

Diriyah is located within Riyadh province, just 15 minutes north-west of Riyadh’s city centre. It is recognised as a symbolic centre of inspiration for the generations of leaders that have led the Kingdom since the foundation of the first Saudi Arabian state on 22nd February 1727. As the renewed cultural and historic capital of the nation, Diriyah will be designed and built with Saudi traditions and heritage in mind. The mixed-use traditional urban community will be created in an authentic Najdi architectural style, typical of Saudi villages of centuries past. Sitting at the cultural heart of Diriyah lies the historic city of At-Turaif. Built in 1766, At-Turaif is recognised as one of the world’s foremost mud-brick cities. Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2010, it is today set to become one of the nation’s must-see historic destinations.

With cultural and lifestyle experiences at its heart, Diriyah will be enriched by entertainment, learning, shopping, dining, hospitality, residential and workplace offerings. On completion, it will be home to a population of 100,000 residents, workers, students and visitors and will celebrate the rich cultural history of Saudi Arabia.

The development will feature an array of world-class cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, office and residential areas, including 38 hotels, a diverse collection of museums, a bustling retail heart and over 100 places to dine. The existing Bujairi Terrace will soon be home to Riyadh’s new premium dining hub, enjoying uninterrupted views of At-Turaif; and the 141-key Samhan Heritage Hotel. Wadi Hanifah, a two square kilometre space accessible from the escarpment walk, will provide passive and active recreational spaces and boutique hospitality venues; places to unwind and spend the afternoon with family and friends in the beautiful wadi surroundings.

For more information, please visit www.diriyah.sa

For media enquiries, please contact:

Duaa Radwan

PR & Communications Consultant – Minor Hotels

E: duaa@dash-pr.com

For development enquiries, please contact:

Ramine Behnam

Vice President Development

E: rbehnam@minor.com