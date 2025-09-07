Manama, Bahrain – The Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with stc Bahrain to launch the Kingdom’s first digital bus station, this pioneering step is part of the government's efforts to adopt smart and innovative solutions, consolidating the Kingdom's position as a regional leader in smart and sustainable urban mobility.

The stc Digital Bus Station is a strategic investment to establish an integrated, data-driven transportation infrastructure, aligned with the objectives of Bahrain Economic Vision 2030 and the government's efforts to improve public services, thereby enhancing the quality of transportation services provided to passengers.

H E Fatima Abdullah Al-Dhaen, Undersecretary of Land Transport and Post at the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications, emphasized that the launch of the Kingdom’s first digital bus station marks a significant milestone in the development of Bahrain’s transportation sector. She highlighted that the project strengthens reliance on advanced digital solutions, provides passengers with an enhanced experience, and supports the Kingdom’s vision towards more sustainable cities and communities, in line with Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 11.

Sh. Zeyad bin Faisal Al Khalifa, Chief Government Affairs Officer at stc Bahrain, expressed pride in this partnership, stating: “The launch of Bahrain’s first digital bus station is not just a technological upgrade — it is a strategic investment in the Kingdom’s transport infrastructure and economic future. As Bahrain’s main digital enabler, we are proud to support the government’s digital transformation agenda by delivering intelligent, connected, and sustainable mobility solutions that serve the people, strengthen infrastructure, and drive national competitiveness.”

The stc Digital Bus Station will serve as a blueprint for future smart transport hubs across the Kingdom, enabling a data-driven approach to public transport planning, improving service reliability, and contributing to the sustainability of the national economy. The initiative also reflects the active partnership between the public and private sectors in supporting Bahrain’s comprehensive development, while highlighting stc Bahrain’s pivotal role as a strategic partner in leveraging technology to empower communities, drive growth, and improve quality of life.