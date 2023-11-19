​​​​​Saudi Arabia –Under the esteemed patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Badr bin Sultan Al Saud, Deputy Governor of Makkah Al-Mukarramah Region, and in the distinguished presence of His Excellency Mr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail, Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing; Knight Frank, the leading global property consultancy takes pride in announcing its Agreement with MoMRAH during the launch ceremony of the Bahja Initiative and the inauguration of the waterfront development project in Obhur.

During this momentous occasion, Talal Raqaban MRICS, Partner, Head of Valuation & Advisory - KSA at Knight Frank, played a key role in the ceremony, participating in the unveiling of a significant cooperation agreement with MoMRAH. This agreement underscores Knight Frank's unwavering commitment to advancing the Bahja Initiative and actively contributing to the development of the Obhur waterfront.

Addressing this prestigious partnership, Talal Raqaban, MRICS, Partner, Head of Valuation & Advisory KSA at Knight Frank says: "The cooperation agreement establishes a strategic partnership between the Ministry and Knight Frank, emphasising the shared vision for creating vibrant and modern urban environments. By leveraging our expertise in real estate and investment, Knight Frank aims to play a pivotal role in helping to attract local and international investors to contribute to the success of the initiatives relating to public parks."

This partnership indicates a significant step forward in the development of public parks and urban spaces, aligning with the overarching objective of establishing sustainable and attractive spaces. Knight Frank is excited to contribute its expertise to support MoMRAH in realising the vision outlined in the Bahja Initiative and contributing to the success of the Obhur waterfront development.

-Ends-

About the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing (MoMRAH)

The Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing is the central governmental organisation entrusted with the oversight and regulation of municipalities and housing across the country's cities, towns, and villages. the ministry is currently leading the development of the municipal and housing sector in Saudi Arabia.

About Knight Frank:



Knight Frank LLP is the leading independent global property consultancy. Headquartered in London, the Knight Frank network has 487 offices across 53 territories and more than 20,000 people The Group advises clients ranging from individual owners and buyers to major developers, investors, and corporate tenants. For further information about the Firm, please visit www.knightfrank.com.

In the MENA region, we have strategically positioned offices in key countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, and Egypt. For the past 13 years, we have been offering integrated residential and commercial real estate services, including transactional support, consultancy, and management.

Understanding the unique intricacies of local markets is at the core of what we do, we blend this understanding with our global resources to provide you with tailored solutions that meet your specific needs. At Knight Frank, excellence, innovation, and a genuine focus on our clients drive everything we do. We are not just consultants; we are trusted partners in property ready to support you on your real estate journey, no matter the scale of your endeavour.

Let's connect socially - find us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter. For more information and to explore how we can be your partners in property, please visit our website at https://www.knightfrank.com.sa/

For all Media and PR inquiries, please contact:

Roksar Kamal, Press Manager

Roksar.kamal@me.knightfrank.com