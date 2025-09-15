Riyadh – Fasanara Capital (“Fasanara”), a $5 billion technology-driven global asset manager, is pleased to announce signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) with the Ministry of Investment for Saudi Arabia (“MISA”).

The MoU, which was announced at the Money20/20 Middle East conference being held in Riyadh, deepens Fasanara’s investment initiatives in Saudia Arabia and provides a framework for MISA to design and promote fintech lending programs to meet the financing needs of Saudi SMEs.

Francesco Filia, CEO and Founder of Fasanara Capital said: “We are thrilled to sign this MoU with MISA as part of our journey to expand in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Having already completed our first investment earlier this year, we are now deepening our strategic partnerships as we expand in the region.”

Fasanara already announced its first investment in Saudi Arabia with a SAR 225 million (US$60 million) facility for Forus, a leading fintech focusing on working capital solutions for SMEs. The MoU with MISA envisages investment initiatives of over SAR 3billion in fintech-enabled and SME lending that could support cumulative volumes above SAR 30billion (US$8 billion). Fasanara has already deployed cumulative volumes in excess of US$115 billion across 60+ countries globally.

Under the MoU, MISA will facilitate Fasanara’s expansion in the region by coordinating across various Government entities, capital partners and aims for mutually beneficial access to alternative credit assets through Fasanara which will expand its lending base in the Kingdom.

Fasanara Capital is globally recognised for its innovative approach across Asset-Based Finance (ABF), Digital Assets, and Quantitative Strategies, underpinned by a strong track record in its flagship fintech-originated asset-based private credit strategies. The Middle East is seen as a priority for Fasanara with the company this year announcing the opening of a regional office and hiring of a senior executive in addition to originating new investments for its flagship lending funds.

For more information, please visit http://www.fasanara.com.

About Fasanara

Founded in 2011, Fasanara is a London headquartered, FCA authorised global asset manager and technology-driven investment platform.

Fasanara manages $5 billion in Fintech-focused strategies on behalf of some of the largest pension funds and insurance companies in Europe and North America. With a team of over 110 professionals, it is a pioneer in Fintech-originated Asset-Based Lending – focusing on semi-liquid private credit strategies that seek to enable real-economy impact. The firm’s proprietary technology platform integrates with 141 fintech lenders across more than 60 countries, powering the largest and longest standing Fintech Lending strategies in Europe. Fasanara also backs the next generation of transformative fintechs, leveraging our central role in the ecosystem to identify and support early-stage innovators.

Investor contact:

ir@fasanara.com

Media contact:

fasanara@peregrinecommunications.com