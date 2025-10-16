Latest solutions showcased by the Ministry at GITEX Global 2025, Federal Government Pavilion

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Economy and Tourism (MOET) participated in GITEX Global 2025, held over five days from October 13 to 17, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, as part of the Federal Government Pavilion. In the presence of H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, the Ministry unveiled new digital solutions aimed at accelerating and streamlining the registration of trademarks, companies, and economic establishments across the UAE. These solutions were developed by leveraging the latest artificial intelligence technologies, marking a significant milestone in the Ministry’s digital transformation journey and enhancing the efficiency and excellence of its services.

H.E. Bin Touq emphasized that the UAE, guided by the vision and directives of its wise leadership, has firmly established itself as a global benchmark in developing and delivering smart, integrated government services that embody innovation and proactive governance. He noted that the country has consistently embraced cutting-edge digital technologies and AI-driven solutions while investing heavily in digital infrastructure to keep pace with the world’s accelerated shift toward a knowledge-based, digital economy.

H.E. said: “GITEX Global is a leading global platform to highlight the UAE’s advancements in the new economy and digital transformation, demonstrating its ability to enhance the efficiency of government services in line with global best practices.” He emphasized that the Ministry remains committed to continually enhancing its digital services and solutions, supporting the UAE’s vision of Zero Government Bureaucracy.

H.E. added: “The Ministry will continue to develop innovative digital solutions and services for individuals, companies, and entrepreneurs in the coming phase, leveraging advanced technologies across all areas of its work. These initiatives aim to simplify business setup and operations in the UAE, enhance the competitiveness of the national economy, and advance the Ministry’s vision of creating a globally leading government ecosystem rooted in excellence and innovation. This ecosystem seeks to deliver integrated, high-quality services that meet customer expectations and anticipate future needs, in line with the objectives of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision.”

During its participation in the event, the Ministry of Economy and Tourism showcased its new digital technology for the trademark registration service for all customer segments, including entrepreneurs, business owners, and investors. The initiative aims to accelerate transactions and enhance user experience by shortening the customer journey by up to 35 per cent, reducing costs, and delivering more accurate results. It also seeks to increase the number of registered national and international trademarks while minimizing complaints and disputes related to trademark similarities. The service is available through the Ministry’s official website.

The Ministry highlighted that this technology has been integrated into the digital trademark system, and it is built on three AI-powered pathways. The first pathway is “the smart assistant”, which provides the system with recommendations and suggestions for a range of models and trademarks similar to the applicant’s business activity. This assists them in designing outstanding and innovative trademarks. The second pathway is “similar trademarks”, which depends on smart searches in the trademark registry database to identify identical or similar trademarks to the proposed one as part of the trademark inquiry service. The third track is “smart inspection”, which conducts precise inspections to identify the degree of similarity or match between trademarks based on the Ministry’s registered database.

MOET also showcased its Robotic Process Automation (RPA) technology, which is an advanced system that uses AI-powered software robots to automate high-volume, rule-based, and redundant tasks across various systems with limited human intervention. These robots simulate human actions to perform tasks, including extracting, validating, and entering data across different applications.

The Ministry has implemented this technology as a first phase through the Establishment Profile service, to analyze unstructured data from documents, emails, and various forms submitted by business owners, investors, and entrepreneurs during the establishment of their companies and other economic activities. This enables the Ministry to automate its administrative and operational processes efficiently and with high quality, accelerating the completion of transactions. The Ministry plans to expand the implementation of RPA technology to additional services in the future.

