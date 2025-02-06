Reflecting the Egyptian government's steadfast commitment to supporting and encouraging local and foreign investments and fostering economic growth, H.E. Lieutenant General Engineer Kamel Al Wazir, Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport, along with H.E. Éric Chevallier, French Ambassador to Cairo, recently paid a visit to Schneider Electric's plant in Badr City. The visit aimed to explore the latest expansions on site, the existing production lines and the cutting-edge digital solutions at the plant. A senior delegation headed by Sebastien Riez, CEO of Schneider Electric Northeast Africa & Levant; Arda Çimen, Plant Manager; Mona Samir, Vice President of Business & Government Affairs; and Mohamed El-Setouhy, Vice President of DCC Commercial Program & Export Business, welcomed the Minister and Ambassador. They showcased the company’s state-of-the-art facilities and future-ready production lines.

This visit aligns with the Egyptian government's commitment to empowering the local industrial sector, strengthening the Egyptian-French partnership, creating job opportunities for the local workforce, as well as enhancing Egypt's position as a regional hub for manufacturing and exports. It also aims to promote sustainable industrial development and drive economic growth in line with Egypt's Vision 2030.

During the visit, H.E. Lieutenant General Engineer Kamel Al Wazir and H.E. Éric Chevallier have explored the plant’s new expansions. The facility, the largest of its kind in the Middle East and Africa was established in 2009, spanning 44,600 m², with 16,000 m² dedicated to its state-of-the-art building that meets the latest standards. Schneider Electric's Plant in Badr City has an annual production capacity of 9,000 medium-voltage units, 3,000 low-voltage units, and 18 kilometers of busways, all powered by Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure technology. This technology delivers smart, connected solutions, ensuring efficient, high-quality output while maintaining carbon neutrality.

The Plant is continuously expanding as part of Schneider Electric's ambitious long-term investment strategy in Egypt. In 2020, the company invested €10 million to establish a production line for manufacturing electrical panels. This was followed by an additional €8 million investment in 2023 to expand production lines across ​​10,000 m² in order to produce low and medium-voltage panels and ring main unit (RMU). These expansions position the planet as a leader in technological innovation and sustainability in the region, enhancing its capacity to meet both local and regional demand.

Additionally, it exports over 40% of its production to 35 countries, including Saudi Arabia, France, Algeria, Kenya, and Uganda. In 2024, the percentage of locally sourced components in its products rose to 81%, with a target of reaching 85% in 2025, contributing to strengthening the local industry and enhancing its competitiveness. Additionally, Schneider Electric's Badr City plane is the first in the world to assemble and launch the MCSeT with EvoPacT product, reflecting the factory's leadership in technological innovation and its ability to meet market demands.

As part of his press statement on the sidelines of his tour of the Schneider Electric plant, H.E. Lieutenant General Engineer Kamel Al Wazir, Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport, affirmed the government’s commitment to supporting and encouraging domestic industries and resolving any challenges faced by investors. He pointed out that this visit aligns with the government's urgent plan to elevate Egypt's industrial sector, which is centered around seven key pillars. One of the most important of these pillars is manufacturing, with a focus on high-quality and cost-effective products to meet both domestic demand and export requirements. The Minister commended the significant and continuous development of the Schneider Electric plant, particularly its production line for medium-voltage cells (KV24), which supplies products to various countries worldwide. He also highlighted the possibility of establishing a training center in collaboration with the Productive Efficiency and Professional Training Authority (PVTD) to enhance the skills and qualifications of graduates, thereby meeting the Egyptian industry's demand for skilled labor. The Minister noted that the ministry is currently allocating these centers to the private sector for management and operation, and Schneider Electric has expressed interest in a similar partnership in collaboration with The French University in Egypt - UFE.

H.E. Éric Chevallier, French Ambassador to Cairo, stated: "Schneider Electric’s contribution to the bilateral relationship is exemplary, being both longstanding and firmly established. The company upholds the highest international standards of technology and significantly supports Egypt’s industrial development, production capabilities, and export potential, generating growth, foreign exchange and enhancing skills. Moreover, it demonstrates a keen commitment to social and environmental responsibility."

From his side, Sebastien Riez, CEO of Schneider Electric Northeast Africa & Levant, commented on the visit saying: “We are honored to welcome the Minister of Industry and Transport and the French Ambassador to our Badr factory. This visit highlights the Egyptian government’s strong focus on the industrial sector, its ongoing support for manufacturers, and the deepening the partnership between Egypt and France. Riez added: “We are proud of our solid partnership with Egypt, which is a strategic market for our investments. Schneider Electric’s Badr City Plant reflects our commitment to innovation and sustainability and ongoing support for sustainable industrial growth in Egypt. Through this, we aim to strengthen the Egyptian economy and contribute to Egypt’s vision to achieve integrated economic development through providing advanced technological solutions at the highest global standards.”

Schneider Electric’s Badr City plant is a role model in implementing sustainability principles, achieving the “Zero Carbon” certificate. Single-use plastics have been eliminated at the plant in favor of recycled packaging with aims to reach 50% green materials in its products in 2025.

Badr plant plays a pivotal role in creating job opportunities for the Egyptian workforce, by creating more than 650 direct and indirect jobs. Schneider Electric strongly emphasizes diversity and inclusion, with women representing 11% of the workforce and young employees constituting 39% of the staff. The company offers ongoing training programs to enhance employees' efficiency and develop their skills. It also provides a supportive work environment that fosters professional growth and a healthy work-life balance.

Over the past 38 years, Schneider Electric has invested over €320 million in Egypt, supporting the transition to renewable energy. Its technological solutions have played a key role in major projects, including the digitization of the Ministry of Electricity’s control centers, metro and monorail projects, Benban Solar Power Plant, El Alamein Towers, and desalination plants in Al Galala and New Alamein.

-Ends-

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to create Impact by empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. At Schneider, we call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be the trusted partner in Sustainability and Efficiency.

We are a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation and digitization to smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-proof data centers, intelligent buildings, and intuitive homes. Anchored by our deep domain expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end lifecycle AI enabled Industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software and services, delivering digital twins to enable profitable growth for our customers.

We are a people company with an ecosystem of 150,000 colleagues and more than a million partners operating in over 100 countries to ensure proximity to our customers and stakeholders. We embrace diversity and inclusion in everything we do, guided by our meaningful purpose of a sustainable future for all.

www.se.com