Dubai, UAE: Mindware, a leading value-added distributor (VAD) in the Middle East and Africa, returns to GITEX Global 2025 with a focus on Artificial Intelligence, reinforcing its commitment to empowering regional businesses through cutting-edge innovation, advanced infrastructure, and next-generation cybersecurity.

With this year’s theme, “Artificial Intelligence: The Next Frontier,” Mindware aims to demonstrate how AI can be a transformative force for enterprises across the region. At the centre of its showcase will be the official launch of MAGIC 2.0, the latest evolution of the company’s proprietary digital platform. This powerful new iteration will offer real-world AI-driven use cases, deliver enhanced capabilities for intelligent transformation, and support deeper integrations across cloud and cybersecurity ecosystems.

Mindware’s presence at GITEX will be anchored around three strategic goals: building high-impact strategic engagements, unveiling its latest AI innovations, and further solidifying its role as the region’s most trusted value aggregator for technology solutions and services. Philippe Jarre, CEO & President, Mindware, commented, “As digital transformation sweeps across the region, AI and cybersecurity are no longer optional; they’re foundational. At GITEX 2025, we’re excited to demonstrate how Mindware is helping customers and partners harness AI to drive real-world results.”

Throughout the week, Mindware will feature a dynamic line-up of product demonstrations covering AI, cloud, and cybersecurity solutions, including collaborations with global vendors such as Dell Technologies, NVIDIA, Microsoft, AWS, Google Cloud, RSA, Splunk, Trend Micro, Ubiquiti, Archer, Siav and Everfox to name a few. Joint demos and co-presentations will highlight how AI can be applied in diverse verticals through the MAGIC platform. Visitors will also benefit from spotlight sessions, exclusive show-only promotions, and hands-on training initiatives aimed at empowering partners with AI-related skills.

The company’s momentum in 2025 is further highlighted by its recent strategic partnerships with IBM in Saudi Arabia and Autodesk across the UAE and KSA. Mindware also expanded its geographic reach with the launch of operations in East Africa in January 2025, further solidifying its presence in high-growth markets. These developments reflect Mindware’s ongoing investment in regional enablement, vendor onboarding, and a stronger emphasis on delivering AI-led solutions.

Mindware looks forward to welcoming visitors at stand H2-A30, Dubai World Trade Centre, from October 13–17, 2025, to showcase its vision for the future of intelligent technology.

About Mindware

Mindware, a leading IT distributor in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, takes pride in offering top-quality global brands to over 7,500 partners with legal entities in 13 countries. With a rich history dating back to 1991 and headquartered in Dubai, UAE, Mindware's unwavering commitment spans over three decades, empowering businesses with cutting-edge IT solutions, AI technologies, and fostering digital transformation. Mindware's comprehensive offering encompasses a selection of leading brands in infrastructure, networking, security, storage, and artificial intelligence solutions. As part of its Value-Added Distribution (VAD) methodology, Mindware goes the extra mile to provide supplementary value-added services to its reselling partners including pre-sales consultancy, implementation services, local technical support, AI enablement, marketing enablement tools, and multiple channel-enabling programs. Supported by strategically positioned logistic centres in key locations, Mindware ensures seamless distribution across all channels, efficiently catering to the needs of its esteemed partners and customers in both traditional IT and emerging AI landscapes.

