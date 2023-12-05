DUBAI, UAE – Mindware, a leading value-added distributor (VAD) in the Middle East and Africa, has announced its new strategic partnership with Vectra AI, the leader in AI-driven cyber threat detection and response.

Kicking-off the alliance, Mindware will be furnishing sales and pre-sales skilled resources to ensure the correct positioning of the Vectra AI platform. Moreover, the distributor will offer professional services to ensure the successful implementation, integration, and value-delivery of the Vectra AI platform at customer premises.

Nicholas Argyrides, Vice President - Gulf at Mindware, comments: “We are excited to add Vectra AI to Mindware’s rapidly-expanding cybersecurity portfolio and provide our partners with yet another market-leading technology vendor. Their advanced threat detection and response capabilities not only enhance our security offerings but also significantly empower our channel partners to proactively mitigate cyber threats. With Vectra AI on board, we've taken a giant leap forward in our commitment to safeguarding our clients' digital assets and ensuring a secure business environment.”

Mindware is constructing a state-of-the-art lab facility, equipped with the latest Vectra technologies for real-world simulations and hands-on customer experiences. It is also channelling resources into rigorous training programs, ensuring that the team earn Vectra-specific certifications, making them well-equipped to consult, implement, and support these solutions.

Vectra AI is the front-runner when it comes to AI-driven threat detection and response for hybrid and multi-cloud enterprises and it continues to experience exponential growth in the Middle East and Africa region, primarily attributed to its strong value proposition. The increasing interest among CISOs and security buyers has attracted a high number of leading system integrators and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) to seek “Resell” and/or “MSSP” partnerships with Vectra AI.

“Vectra AI is a channel-centric company. The selection of a value-added distributor is a critical decision, not only to our own success, but also to that of our partners and ultimately end customers. An ideal Vectra AI VAD should not only be able to knit together and manage more channel partnerships to drive reach, but should also be able to drive sustainable growth by engaging channel partners and ensuring Vectra’s platform relevance in their propositions and services,” says Taj El-Khayat, Area VP - South EMEA for Vectra AI.

“Mindware’s wide-reach, strong and deep ties with the channel ecosystem in the region, coupled with its clear human-centric investment approach, make the company a great partner for Vectra AI. Mindware is clearly capable of not only bridging, but also driving Vectra AI platform’s value to the region’s partners, as well as end customers,” Taj concluded.

About Mindware

Mindware, a leading IT distributor in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, takes pride in offering top-quality global brands to over 5,000 partners with legal entities in 13 countries. With a rich history dating back to 1991 and headquartered in Dubai, UAE, Mindware's unwavering commitment spans over three decades, empowering businesses with cutting-edge IT solutions and fostering digital transformation. Mindware's comprehensive offering encompasses a selection of leading brands in infrastructure, networking, security, and storage. As part of its Value-Added Distribution (VAD) methodology, Mindware goes the extra mile to provide supplementary value-added services to its reselling partners including pre-sales consultancy, implementation services, local technical support, marketing enablement tools, and multiple channel-enabling programs. Supported by strategically positioned logistic centres in key locations, Mindware ensures seamless distribution across all channels, efficiently catering to the needs of its esteemed partners and customers.

www.mindware.net | www.mindwarecloud.com | https://store.mindware.net