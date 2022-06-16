Dubai, UAE: In line with its commitment to removing single-use plastic bottles and in support of the UAE government’s Dubai Can initiative, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Spa and W Dubai – Mina Seyahi have become the first hotels in the region to partner with BE WTR – a premium sustainable water brand. The three hotels plan to remove single-use plastic water bottles across its operations by 2023.

Through the collaboration with BE WTR, the hotels plan to eradicate the use of plastic bottles across all areas of the Mina Seyahi Complex and promote more ecological water consumption through the introduction of reusable glass bottles and an innovative filtration system to purify local tap water for safe consumption.

The BE WTR process involves an on-site bottling solution which will be located at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina and will serve the three properties. The company’s innovative filtration system will purify local tap water with activated charcoal, and ultrafiltration, sieves out chlorine, bacteria (99.99%), microparticles and other pollutants, while keeping important minerals such as calcium and magnesium. The hygienic system produces still and sparkling great-tasting local water.

Reusable glass bottles will first be rolled out across restaurants, followed by the guest rooms and then onto non-guest facing areas including water consumption by employees.

The initiative also aims to support the reduction of carbon footprint by limiting the transportation of internationally branded water to only glass bottles and minimising the usage of refrigeration for cold water.

The partnership with BE WTR will offer guests and employees the opportunity to hydrate and help the environment at the same time.

Mike Hecker, founder of BE WTR said: “As a regular tourist to the UAE, I have witnessed the enormous impact of imported and bottled water has on the local region. At BE WTR we are passionate about helping the UAE to accelerate a move to sustainable water consumption and we are delighted to be partnering with the hotels in the Mina Seyahi Complex to pioneer this initiative.”

Tolga Lacin, Area General Manager, Marriott International said: “As a complex, we are extremely conscious of our environmental footprint and we are always looking to improve our services and operations to make them more sustainable. Our partnership with BE WTR is an important and significant step in our journey to go single-use plastic bottle free by 2023. We look forward to being able to offer our guests premium local drinking water in reusable glass bottles while getting rid of a significant amount of plastic.”

The collaboration between the hotels and BE WTR supports the Dubai Can initiative which calls on residents to turn the tide on plastic and has inspired mass action to actively reduce the use of single-use plastic bottles. The initiative was launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai and is being implemented by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism.

About BE WTR:

BE WTR is the first premium sustainable water brand aiming to promote a more ecological water consumption and to contribute to a better hydration thanks to its technological and design water systems. Founded and led by Mike Hecker, an experienced Swiss entrepreneur, member of the founding team of Nespresso. Co-founders of BE WTR are designer Antoine Cahen (ADN design - Nespresso, Logitech, Swatch), Lausanne-based engineering firm Inov 3 and Swiss explorer and innovator André Borschberg, co-founder of Solar Impulse.

