Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Millennium Lakeview Hotel has officially opened its doors, unveiling a reimagined hospitality experience that seamlessly blends modern sophistication with serene lakeside charm. Formerly known as Copthorne Lakeview Hotel, this newly rebranded destination in Dubai Investment Park marks an exciting new chapter, offering a perfect balance of accessibility, comfort, and contemporary elegance.

Strategically located just a 10-minute walk from the nearest metro station, a 14-minute drive from Expo City, and 20 minutes from Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), Millennium Lakeview Hotel provides effortless connectivity to Dubai’s key attractions, making it an ideal choice for both business and leisure travellers.

A Vision for Elevated Hospitality

Ahmed Anis, General Manager of Millennium Lakeview Hotel, Dubai, commented:

"The transformation of Millennium Lakeview Hotel is a pivotal milestone in our journey. Our goal is to set new benchmarks in hospitality within Dubai Investment Park, ensuring our guests experience unparalleled comfort and service. This rebranding aligns with Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA’s strategic vision to enhance its properties and continuously evolve to meet the expectations of today’s discerning travellers."

"As part of Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA, we remain dedicated to upholding the brand’s high standards while integrating timeless elegance with the tranquillity of our lakeside setting. Looking ahead, we will continue to innovate and refine our offerings, staying at the forefront of hospitality trends and exceeding guest expectations."

Lakeside Living, Redefined

Set against a stunning waterfront backdrop, Millennium Lakeview Hotel offers a range of accommodations designed for comfort and style. Guests can choose from Superior Rooms, Deluxe Rooms, Premium Rooms, and Executive Suites, as well as newly renovated apartments that blend modern aesthetics with cozy interiors. Whether for short stays or extended visits, the hotel provides a welcoming retreat with thoughtfully curated amenities.

Embracing its picturesque surroundings, the hotel’s rebranded identity celebrates the essence of lakeside living. Guests can unwind with breathtaking water views and mesmerizing sunsets while enjoying the warm and inviting ambiance curated by the hotel’s attentive staff. The experience is further enhanced with a fully equipped gym, a dedicated children’s play area, and personalized concierge services, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable stay.

For those seeking relaxation, the newly introduced Pine Spa offers a tranquil escape, featuring an array of rejuvenating treatments inspired by nature to refresh the mind and body.

A Culinary Destination Surrounded by Nature

Millennium Lakeview Hotel offers a captivating selection of dining experiences that cater to every taste.

The Lakehouse Bistro Restaurant presents a thoughtfully curated blend of Mediterranean delicacies, complemented by the serene view of the lakeside.

By the Pool provides a peaceful outdoor sanctuary, where guests can unwind with refreshing drinks, light snacks, and shisha.

The Lounge - A comfortable yet chic place that can easily fit all: on-the-go professionals looking for a space to plug in, friends looking for a place to meetup and guests having a functional space tailored to their specific needs.The Lounge menu can be served as a grab-and-go for those rushing out to explore the city or enjoyed in our lounge sitting area overlooking the tranquil lake, making it the perfect spot for a relaxing coffee or a casual meeting.

O'Leary's Sports Bar, opening in April 2025, an energetic social eatertainment experience with a blend of broadcasted sports, games and activities in an American inspired setting.

A Premier Venue for Every Occasion

Millennium Lakeview Hotel is designed to host a wide range of events, from intimate lakeside weddings to corporate gatherings and exclusive private celebrations. The hotel’s flexible venues, including the stylish Al Buhaira Ballroom, provide the perfect setting for any occasion, ensuring every event is flawlessly executed.

To celebrate its official opening, Millennium Lakeview Hotel has introduced the exclusive ‘Rediscover US’ promotion, offering guests a deliberately crafted stay with indulgent inclusions. This limited time offer includes a complimentary breakfast for two, an upgrade to a Lakeview Deluxe room, late check-out until 5PM, 20% off dining, and 15% off laundry services. Guests can enjoy the promotion for stays until September 30, 2025.

For more information, please visit www.millenniumhotels.com/en/dubai/copthorne-lakeview-hotel

About Millennium Lakeview Hotel

Nestled in the heart of Dubai Investment Park, Millennium Lakeview Hotel offers exceptional accessibility, located near key destinations such as Dubai Investment Park Metro Station, Jebel Ali Free Zone, Dubai Sports City, Dubai Production City, Jumeirah Golf Estate, The Green Community, and Expo City Dubai.

The hotel features 165 elegantly designed rooms and 43 executive apartments, set amidst beautifully landscaped surroundings with serene lake views. Whether traveling for business or leisure, guests can unwind at the resort-style outdoor pool, stay active at the state-of-the-art fitness center, or indulge in rejuvenating treatments at the Pine Spa. A dedicated children’s play area ensures a fun and engaging experience for younger guests.

Spanning over 5,700 square feet of versatile event space, Millennium Lakeview Hotel offers a comprehensive range of dining options across four restaurants and bars, including the Lakehouse Bistro Restaurant, O’Leary’s Sports Bar, the Lobby Lounge, and the Pool Bar.

With a stunning outdoor terrace, flexible indoor spaces, and a sophisticated Al Buhaira Ballroom, Millennium Lakeview Hotel is the ideal venue for corporate events, special occasions, and conferences.

Blending modern amenities with a relaxing lakeside ambiance, Millennium Lakeview Hotel is where business meets leisure in perfect harmony.

For more information, please visit www.millenniumhotels.com