Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Millennium Hotels and Resorts recognises the travel industry's significant environmental impact and announces its sustainability vision at the 30th edition of Arabian Travel Market. Keeping in line with the exhibition's theme of 'Working Towards Net Zero', the hotel group's stand is free from paper and single-use plastics as well as features food and beverages from local suppliers.

The brand is committed to contributing towards minimising the impact of travel through and will be actively addressing environmental issues related to the use and conservation of energy and water, elimination of Single-use plastics, supporting local communities and SMEs as well as working towards obtaining ISO14001 certification by the end of 2023.

The group's 2023 Sustainability Vision aims to continuously look for improvements in environmental performance across the business and measure its performance regularly. Efficient energy management is a fundamental element of Millennium's sustainability strategy and aims to identify and capitalise on opportunities to reduce energy consumption and costs by optimising the operational efficiency of equipment, plants, and systems. To put this into practice, the group is conducting energy audits at all hotels where energy efficiency measures are identified to reduce costs and consumption.

With a dedication to eradicating single-use plastics, the group is committed to reducing usage to minimise environmental impact and is partnering with BE WTR to eliminate single-use plastic bottles in all of its Dubai properties by the end of 2023. Following the success of this initiative, the brand will continue to implement this practice across the region.

Fahad Abdulrahim Kazim, CEO at Tetra Hospitality Investment and Millennium Hotels & Resorts MEA, comments: "We recognise that our responsibility extends beyond profit margins. It also extends to our impact on the environment across the markets we operate in. Therefore, obtaining the ISO14001 certification by the end of 2023 is just one of the many steps we are taking towards sustainability and actively working towards achieving a net-zero future. Our sustainable stand at ATM is a testament to our commitment to making a positive impact on the environment and society, and we encourage others to join us on this journey towards a more sustainable tomorrow."

As part of its corporate philosophy, Millennium Hotels & Resorts views itself as an active partner in the communities where its hotels operate. The group seeks to establish and nurture long-term relationships with residents and organisations by supporting local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Putting this commitment into action, the company has launched a number of initiatives, including partnerships with local SMEs to supply goods and services to its hotels. In addition, Millennium is launching a project in the United Arab Emirates to collaborate with local farms and provide fresh produce for its hotel outlets.

Several hotels have already taken the initiative to develop their produce as part of their efforts to source locally and promote sustainability. By prioritising local partnerships and sustainable practices, Millennium aims to create shared value for its stakeholders while supporting the well-being of local communities, in turn continuing to contribute to its vision of sustainability.

ABOUT MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE HOTELS

Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR) is the global brand of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Limited (M&C), a global hotel company which owns, manages and operates over 150 hotels across some 80 locations worldwide throughout Asia, Europe, the Middle East, New Zealand and the United States. Its properties are in key gateway cities such as London, New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Dubai, Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo, Singapore and Hong Kong. Occupying the best locations around the world, MHR has the perfect address for business and leisure travelers. M&C is the hotel arm of Singapore listed global real estate company City Developments Limited and is a member of the Hong Leong Group.

Millennium Hotels & Resorts, Middle East & Africa currently operates over 50 hotels and 15,000 keys, in addition to 32 hotels in the development pipeline across the region. From a single property in Abu Dhabi, Millennium Hotels & Resorts, Middle East & Africa has expanded into various neighboring destinations, cultivating partnerships with reputable owners, and is now recognized as one of the fastest growing hotel management companies in the region.

For more information, please visit www.millenniumhotels.com