Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Millennium Al Masar, a distinguished five-star property in the heart of Jeddah, in its Al Ruwais district, is setting a new benchmark in the city’s hospitality sector by offering an all-encompassing blend of luxury, leisure, and business convenience under one roof.

Strategically located within 25 minutes of all major landmarks in Jeddah, such as the Corniche, the airport, and major business and leisure districts, Millennium Al Masar is positioned as the preferred destination for both international travelers and local guests seeking comfort, connectivity, and convenience.

With more than 240 luxurious rooms and suites across six distinct categories, the property caters to every type of traveler from families and tourists to business leaders and corporate delegations. Leisure guests can indulge in a luxury spa, fully equipped gym, and outdoor pool with panoramic skyline views, while business travelers benefit from 10 versatile meeting and conference venues, all equipped with the latest technology.

Complementing its accommodation and facilities, Millennium Al Masar offers a variety of dining experiences, ensuring guests enjoy international flavors and authentic local cuisines in a refined setting.

“Our goal is to ensure that every guest finds a home away from their homes here in Millennium Al Masar. We have developed a property that is able to provide an experience where hospitality meets innovation,” said Mashael Albakri, General Manager of Millennium Al Masar, who is also the second Saudi female GM in the hospitality sector in Saudi Arabia. “We welcome guests to a destination that balances world-class leisure with exceptional business amenities and is a testament to our commitment to premium hospitality in Jeddah.”

As Jeddah continues to strengthen its role as a commercial and cultural hub under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, Millennium Al Masar is committed to supporting the city’s growth by elevating its hospitality offerings and providing a premium space for both relaxation and productivity.

About Millennium Al Masar

Millennium Al Masar Jeddah is a five-star hotel nestled in the heart of Jeddah, in Al Ruwais district, offering guests a perfect blend of modern elegance and comfort. Ideally located in the hub of key city attractions, the hotel provides easy access to business districts, tourist spots, religious and cultural landmarks, and is within 25 minutes to all major landmarks in Jeddah, including the King Abdulaziz International Airport.

The property features more than 240 thoughtfully designed rooms and suites along with a variety of premium facilities, including 5 dining outlets such as Bistro Pesto which offers a mix of North and South Italian cuisine, 10 versatile fully equipped meeting and event spaces with full AV connectivity, a state-of-the-art fitness center, an immersive spa, and highly premium amenities tailored for both business and leisure travelers.

As part of Millennium Hotels and Resorts brand, Millennium Al Masar Jeddah upholds the commitment to delivering exceptional service, memorable experiences, and a welcoming environment for every guest.