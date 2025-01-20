Dubai, UAE: At Intersec 2025, the Middle East’s flagship security and safety event, Milestone Systems made a resounding statement about the future of data-driven video surveillance and analytics. The Danish video management software (VMS) leader showcased its latest innovations, highlighting the transformative role of artificial intelligence (AI) in redefining safety and operational efficiency across industries.

A Growing Regional Footprint

According to the independent, global analyst company Omdia, Milestone Systems is estimated to be the largest supplier of video management software in the Middle East and Europe.

The Middle East, a region investing heavily in smart cities and large-scale infrastructure, has proven fertile ground for Milestone’s ambitious growth. The company has consistently outpaced the average growth rate of 8-9% in the VMS sector, driven by heightened demand for robust and intelligent surveillance solutions.

“We are proud to participate for the 15th time in Intersec 2025, as a security leader in the transformation of the Middle East towards smart cities.” said Louise Bou Rached, Regional Director of META at Milestone Systems “Our strategy is to strengthen partnerships with integrators, resellers, and end-users to drive growth and innovation and simultaneously expand our presence in the MENA region.”

Milestone’s plans include strategically bolstering its UAE operations and Saudi Arabia’s rapidly growing market, where smart city initiatives like NEOM signal tremendous potential.

Tech for Tomorrow’s Challenges

Central to Milestone’s presence at Intersec was the flagship product, XProtect Video Management Software, and the AI-driven BriefCam Video Analytics platform. Milestone underscored the value of collaboration, announcing seamless integrations with eight leading technology partners, including Conexao Technology and CIAS. These partnerships highlight the open-platform flexibility of XProtect, a key differentiator in a crowded market.

Together, these technologies demonstrated the power of converting video into actionable data insights, from monitoring bustling airports to streamlining operations and enhancing public safety supporting diverse industries from retail, hospitality, and healthcare to public safety and government infrastructure.

The company’s emphasis on AI-driven analytics reflects the growing demand for smarter surveillance tools that go beyond recording footage. BriefCam’s capabilities, for instance, allow organizations to analyze hours of video in minutes, enabling everything from faster emergency response and forensics to operational cost savings.

MENA’s Next Big Play

Milestone’s reputation has been bolstered by its role in securing major events like the FIFA World Cup, which showcased its ability to handle complex, high-stakes environments. Now, the company is turning its focus to the Middle East’s booming hospitality and aviation sectors, two pillars of the region’s economic diversification efforts.

“The demand for hybrid and cloud-based VMS solutions is surging as governments and businesses prioritize digital transformation,” Bou Rached noted. “Our technology is designed to meet these evolving needs, ensuring the safety of public spaces while enabling smarter business operations.”

A Future Shaped by Innovation

As the Middle East accelerates its journey toward smart cities, Milestone Systems is positioning itself as a cornerstone of this transformation. By combining advanced AI, strategic partnerships, and an expanding regional presence, the company is helping shape a safer, more connected future for cities, businesses, and communities alike.

At Intersec 2025, the message from Milestone Systems was clear -innovation in video analytics isn’t just about surveillance, it’s about empowering industries, enhancing public safety, and building smarter cities for generations to come.

