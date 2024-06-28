We are thrilled to announce the signing of a strategic partnership agreement between Mile Solutions, a leading provider of cutting-edge logistics software solutions, and Premium Shipping, a renowned name in delivery and warehousing services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in revolutionizing the logistics landscape in KSA.

Premium Shipping's ambitious growth plans include offering end-to-end logistics services across all major cities in KSA. To achieve this, they sought a robust technology partner to help scale their operations. Mile's flagship product will automate storage, fulfilment, and delivery operations across numerous cold chain and regular warehouse facilities. It will also optimize deliveries across a fleet of hundreds of drivers and seamlessly integrate operations across all departments.

Under this partnership, Mile and Premium Shipping will synergize their expertise and resources to seamlessly integrate Mile’s logistics software solutions with Premium’s top-tier delivery and warehousing services throughout the major cities in KSA. By leveraging the strengths of both entities, we aim to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and deliver unparalleled value to our clients across various industries.

This strategic alliance underscores our shared commitment to innovation and excellence, in line with Saudi Vision 2030. Through the integration of Mile's state-of-the-art logistics software and Premium Shipping's extensive experience in delivery and warehousing, we will offer comprehensive end-to-end logistics services tailored specifically for the KSA market.

CTO & Co Founder of Mile Solutions, Fawad Ahmed Mian, expressed:

"This partnership represents a significant leap forward in our mission to transform logistics through innovative technology. By joining forces with Premium Shipping, we are confident that our combined capabilities will set new benchmarks for efficiency and customer satisfaction in the logistics sector of Saudi Arabia."

CEO of Premium Shipping, Fares Al Zoghaibi, added:

"Collaborating with Mile Solutions is a strategic move to enhance our service offerings and operational capabilities. Their advanced software solutions perfectly complement our extensive logistics network, and together, we are poised to drive growth and excellence, empowering businesses across KSA to thrive."

With a focus on excellence and continuous improvement, Mile and Premium Shipping are dedicated to driving growth, optimizing logistics, and exceeding customer expectations. Together, we will empower businesses to thrive in a dynamic and competitive marketplace, providing them with the tools and support they need to succeed.

As we embark on this journey of collaboration and innovation, we look forward to unlocking new opportunities, forging lasting partnerships, and shaping the future of logistics in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

About Premium Shipping

Premium Shipping is a leading logistics provider in Saudi Arabia, specializing in delivery and warehousing services. With a commitment to excellence, Premium Shipping offers a comprehensive range of logistics solutions designed to meet the diverse needs of businesses across KSA.

Learn more at www.p-s.com.sa

About Mile Solutions

Mile Solutions is at the forefront of logistics technology, offering state-of-the-art software solutions to streamline and optimize logistics operations. Our flagship product is designed to enhance efficiency and productivity across the entire supply chain, providing businesses with the tools they need to succeed in a competitive market.

For inquiries or further information, please contact:

Connect@milenow.com