Intelligent real-time capabilities allow the V8 VRF series to provide instantaneous and energy efficient cooling performance

Dubai: With the future of energy demand and the rate of urbanization increasing at unprecedented rates due to the rise of global population, owners and developers are at the forefront of addressing resource efficiency to mitigate carbon emissions and commit to meeting net-zero targets. To address this, Midea Building Technologies has introduced the "V8" Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) series in the UAE to outline a new blueprint for the development of intelligent solutions offering the best in energy efficiency and comfort in the HVAC industry.

The new series will be exclusively represented by Taqeef, leading AC and cooling solutions provider, in the UAE.

Tariq Al Ghussein, CEO at Taqeef said, “Cooling accounts for 10% of the global electricity use and nearly 4% of the annual greenhouse gas emissions . In a climate like ours that relies on cooling to function, we have a duty to find more efficient ways to cool our spaces and places. Innovations in HVAC technology - such as the Midea V8 VRF series – are driving sustainability through more conscious cooling, while also contributing towards The UAE Net-Zero by 2050 strategic initiative.”

The V8 series encompasses the key features of all VRF technologies developed and has advanced and improved features that merge the requirements of customer needs with the global drive towards a sustainable future. The newly launched series offers significant reductions in carbon footprint and demonstrates energy efficiency improvements. As a result, it allows for achieving a reduction in energy consumption and providing a superior and optimal comfortable environment for occupants in terms of temperature, humidity, airflow, and indoor air quality.

The series is integrated with a smart algorithm that uses real-time technology and dictates the optimal temperature and precise refrigerant flow and the air volume of the indoor units. The operating data of the system is analyzed through Artificial intelligence. For instance, it can sense clogged heat exchangers and refrigerant attenuation, providing timely notification to the maintenance team, and ensuring active energy conservation during the whole life cycle of the VRF system.

The V8 Series VRF addresses many other industry challenges through multiple industry-first technologies such as ShieldBox, SuperSense and HyperLink.

The ShieldBox is an enclosed electric control box with IP55 protection that safeguards against any unexpected electronic control failure due to harsh climatic reasons. The high energy-efficient cooling of the electronic parts is guaranteed by a micro-channel refrigerant cooling technology along with cooling fans.

After extensive research, the innovative HyperLink technology of the V8 communication chip was developed by Midea. It serves as leverage in instances of power failure, when communication is interrupted and ensures continuous system operation during servicing.

To ensure accurate fault warnings, the V8 VRF system is equipped with SuperSense technology which offers timely collection and analysis of the condition of the units with the aid of 19 sensors incorporated in it. This leads to timely maintenance service and helps achieve a shorter MTTR (Mean Time to Repair) meeting the operation challenge.