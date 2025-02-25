Institute of Electrical & Electronics Engineers technical sessions planned

Dubai, UAE: The 49th edition of Middle East Energy (MEE), which shapes the energy sector in the region and Africa, will upscale industry insights as it more than doubles its conference tracks, expanding from three to six for 2025. Organised by Informa Markets, MEE 2025 will run from April 7-9 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and its conference series will bring together over 150 energy leaders and experts from across the region and the globe to explore innovative solutions and transformative sector advancements.

Joining the track line-up are the Global Innovation and Africa Business Leaders Forums, Technical Seminar sessions, by the Institute of Electrical & Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and the Battery Show Conference. They will run alongside the already established MEE Leadership Summit, and the Intersolar and ees Middle East Conference.

"Middle East Energy has always been a catalyst for progress, and our 2025 edition will raise the bar with an unmatched depth of insights and knowledge-sharing opportunities," said Mark Ring, Group Director, Energy Events at Informa Markets. "With six dedicated conference tracks and the addition of pivotal new forums, we are offering a comprehensive agenda that will empower stakeholders to navigate the rapidly evolving energy landscape."

Increased Forum Line-Up Aimed at Fostering Economic Growth

The newly launched Global Innovation Forum is designed to connect investors, corporate mentors, and energy innovators to serve as a gateway for emerging technologies, with exclusive investor networking and scale-up showcases. The Forum will gather a network of private equity firms, venture capitalists, angel investors, family offices, corporations, and innovative startups and scale-ups focused on energy solutions. Together they will spotlight the critical investments required to catalyse the innovation ecosystem and propel the growth of startups and scale-ups in the energy sector.

Catalina Valentino, Group CEO of London-based ELIXR, which is developing ecosystem technologies to address critical urban challenges including data and energy, will address the Forum. She commented: "Our technology is designed to unlock real-time insights which are used to enhance energy performance and urban resilience, ensuring smarter, more sustainable cities for the future like how we are unlocking £1bn of development value in Bolton through data-driven regeneration."

The Africa Business Leaders Forum will gather regional and global stakeholders to explore investment strategies, financial innovations, and collaborative energy projects between the continent and the Middle East. Discussions will highlight strategies to mobilise capital and drive energy development across the continent.

The IEEE Technical Sessions will offer a high-level knowledge-sharing environment where industry practitioners and academics discuss power grids, energy storage, and cybersecurity advancements. “We are excited to bring together thought leaders from around the world to facilitate a dynamic exchange between academia and industry, where cutting-edge research meets real-world applications, driving impactful progress in the power and energy sector," said Dr. Yasmin Halawani, Chair of IEEE CASS/SSCS/PELS - UAE Section and Assistant Professor at the College of Engineering and IT, University of Dubai. "Through conferences, workshops, and training sessions, IEEE fosters cross-disciplinary collaboration across different fields and supports the professional development of individuals in both academia and industry. It provides a platform for keeping both communities updated on the latest trends and technologies."

MENA’s EV and Battery Market Probe

With the launch of The Battery Show & Conference, MEE 2025 will spotlight one of the fastest-growing sectors in energy—electric mobility and battery storage. The conference will delve into emerging technologies, supply chain developments, and investment opportunities in the EV and battery sectors.

“Electrification and battery technologies are reshaping the automotive and energy sectors globally. The Battery Show Middle East will provide an unparalleled opportunity for experts and businesses to stay ahead of the curve," said Ken Hoffman, Senior Advisor to McKinsey—Battery Raw Materials.

Middle East Energy is bringing an extensive roster of speakers, including policymakers, corporate executives, and technical innovators for the conference series. The agenda features keynote panels, technical deep-dives, and interactive sessions that tackle the most pressing energy challenges.

Middle East Energy 2025, which is held under the patronage of the UAE’s Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, will feature upwards of 1,600 exhibitors from over 90 countries as well as 17 international pavilions and is expected to attract a visitor turnout of more than 40,000 energy professionals.

