Cairo: MIDBANK announced a range of benefits designed to support people with disabilities, including a full waiver of administrative fees for account opening and the issuance of a free ‘Meeza’ card during the period of 1st December to 15th of December. This initiative is part of MIDBANK's participation in the Central Bank of Egypt's financial inclusion initiative, coinciding with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

This step reflects MIDBANK's commitment to supporting the state's efforts to promote financial inclusion and empower all segments of society, especially people with disabilities. The aim is to remove any obstacles that might hinder their access to safe and easy banking services, thereby supporting their financial independence and enhancing their economic integration.

MIDBANK is also keen to support such initiatives by providing flexible services and solutions that contribute to community development, in line with the Central Bank of Egypt's directives and the pillars of Egypt's Vision 2030 for Sustainable Development. MIDBANK is continually striving to enhance its service offerings, ensuring easy customer access to banking products and providing more comprehensive and flexible experiences. This is achieved by developing its digital infrastructure and improving its technological capabilities, in light of the significant transformation currently underway in the banking sector.

It is worth noting that MIDBANK has a proven track record of supporting financial inclusion initiatives over the past years. The bank launched a series of awareness events in youth centers to promote financial literacy and inform citizens about the importance of utilizing banking services. These events were met with great enthusiasm and contributed to expanding the base of beneficiaries of banking services.

-End-

About MID Bank:

MID Bank S.A.E., established on May 27th, 1975, as an Egyptian Joint Stock Company under Law No. 43 of 1974, was created to capitalize on investments in Arab and foreign funds and free zones, while maximizing value for clients, stakeholders, and the community.

Over the years, MID Bank S.A.E. has undergone several development and capital upgrade stages, reflecting the continuous expansion of its banking activities. The bank is committed to consolidating its position by operating an extensive network of branches and ATMs, alongside offering a comprehensive range of banking services and products.

Aligned with Egypt’s Vision 2030, MID Bank S.A.E. has launched a forward-looking strategy to support and accelerate digital transformation and financial inclusion across the country.