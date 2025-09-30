MIDBANK has announced the launch of a new promotional campaign titled “Spend & Win”, in collaboration with Visa, a global leader in payments technology, coinciding with the upcoming TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025, set to take place in Morocco later this year.

The campaign offers MIDBANK customers an exclusive opportunity to win a once-in-a-lifetime trip, curtesy of Visa, to attend the tournament’s opening ceremony, an exceptional experience that combines the passion for football with rewarding banking benefits. This initiative comes as part of MIDBANK’s strategy to strengthen customer loyalty and deliver innovative banking experiences that go beyond traditional services, through strategic partnerships with leading global brands such as Visa.

The campaign is exclusively available to holders of MIDBANK’s Gold and Signature credit cards, for both existing and new customers. Eligible transactions include all purchases made via POS (Point of Sale) terminals or online, whether locally or internationally. There is no minimum or maximum limit for transaction value or volume, as the winner will be determined based on the highest total spending made using the credit card during the campaign period.

The campaign will run for six weeks, starting from September 15 until November 1, 2025, giving customers sufficient time to increase their chances of winning by using their credit cards in everyday purchases.

Dr. Amr El Garhy, CEO and Managing Director of MIDBANK, stated:

“At MIDBANK, we believe that the customer experience is not limited to banking services alone; it extends to creating unforgettable moments. Through this campaign, we are offering our customers the chance to turn their everyday spending into a unique international sports experience.”

“We are pleased to partner with Visa on the ‘Spend & Win’ campaign, which allows our customers the opportunity to attend the opening of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025, courtesy of Visa.” El Garhy added.

Malak El Baba, Visa Country Manager for Egypt, commented: “Football is more than just a game; it’s a powerful force that brings people together and inspires unparalleled enthusiasm. At Visa, we recognize the deep emotional connection fans have with the sport, and we believe this passion can motivate and influence positive consumer behavior. By linking rewarding experiences like attending the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025, to everyday spending, we’re not only strengthening customer engagement but also making every transaction a step closer to a dream fulfilled.”

This campaign reflects MIDBANK’s vision for 2025, focused on innovation, digital transformation, and customer engagement through dynamic, interest-driven experiences that align with clients’ lifestyles and aspirations.