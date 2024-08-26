Cairo – MID Takseet, a leading provider of consumer finance services, has announced the signing of a cooperation protocol with Tal2a Pay, a prominent financial technology company. This partnership aims to facilitate the installment payment process for MID Takseet’s customers by utilizing Tal2a Pay’s extensive point-of-sale (POS) network.

This step aligns with MID Takseet’s strategy to expand its flexible payment plans and financing services. By leveraging advanced technologies and Tal2a Pay’s extensive network, the company enhances its ability to provide facilitated services and a superior customer experience.

Tal2a Pay is an Egyptian financial technology firm offering innovative electronic payment solutions founded in 2020. The company utilizes an internally developed advanced security system and its mobile application integrates the latest technologies to provide a range of payment services, including utility bill payments, balance top-ups, online gaming, and more.

Tal2a Pay is recognized for its large point-of-sale (POS) network, comprising approximately 30,000 devices nationwide, which ensures convenient access to its services. Through this partnership, MID Takseet’s customers will benefit from seamless installment payments via Tal2a Pay’s extensive POS network, enhancing their overall experience and providing more flexible payment options.

This collaboration reflects MID Takseet’s commitment to leveraging modern financial technology to deliver integrated solutions. It aligns with the company’s broader strategy to strengthen its market position and attract new customer segments by offering diverse payment options and a wide network of POS devices for easy and convenient installment transactions.

Mohamed Al-Ghawas, CEO of MID Takseet, expressed his enthusiasm about the cooperation with Tal2a Pay, stating: “This partnership represents a significant milestone in our vision to offer innovative financial solutions that simplify the installment payment process for our customers.” He added, “We believe that enhancing the installment payment process is crucial for improving the customer experience and ensuring their satisfaction, which in turn solidifies MID Takseet’s position as a leader in providing distinguished non-banking solutions.”

He emphasized, “Our company is dedicated to offering a variety of options that cater to the diverse needs of our clients, providing flexible financial solutions that align with their circumstances and lifestyle.” He further noted that MID Takseet aims to establish itself as a trusted partner in delivering comprehensive non-banking financial services, thereby fostering sustainable growth and continuously adding value for its clients.

It is worth noting that MID Takseet is committed to offering a wide range of financing solutions, encompassing consumer products and services such as home finishes and furnishings, through the largest possible number of centers and major brands that offer diverse and new packages of unprecedented exclusive offers that meet all customer needs and ensure an exceptional shopping experience.