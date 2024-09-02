Through a Network of Over 90,000 Merchants in Various Sectors

Cairo: MID Takseet, a leader in consumer financing services, announced a strategic partnership with Al Ahly Momkn, a leading FinTech company, a subsidiary of National Bank of Egypt. This partnership aims to provide a seamless and innovative payment experience for MID Takseet's customers through the extensive POS network provided by Al Ahly Momkn.

This partnership aligns with MID Takseet's strategy to expand flexible payment plans and financing services for its customers, along with enhancing its ability to offer convenient payment services through modern technology and Al Ahly Momkn's extensive network. This network offers a secure, easy-to-use digital payment platform that covers more than 90,000 merchants across various sectors, with a monthly transaction volume exceeding 4 billion Egyptian pounds.

Mahmoud El-Ghawas, CEO of MID Takseet, expressed his pride regarding the partnership with Al Ahly Momkn, stating: "We are excited about this strategic partnership with Al Ahly Momkn, which is part of our strategy to expand our services and provide tailored financing solutions for the retail and consumer goods sector. This partnership will enable our customers to benefit from a wide network of POS systems, enhancing their shopping experience."

He emphasized that MID Takseet's strategy aims to provide the best financial services characterized by efficiency, speed, and security, with a commitment to achieving the highest levels of trust and leadership. El-Ghawas added: “This is part of our comprehensive plans to develop our financial services by leveraging modern financial technology, constantly innovating, and offering integrated solutions that meet market demands and provide customers with the highest level of ease and convenience in financial transactions. MID Takseet believes that offering multiple options to customers is the way to enhance its market position, attract new customer segments, and provide them with a superior shopping experience marked by luxury and distinction.”

Ahmed Enayet, CEO of Al Ahly Momkn, stated: "We are delighted with our partnership with MID Takseet, especially that this collaboration will allow us to offer more flexible payment options to our customers, enhancing their shopping experience. By integrating MID Takseet's payment services and financing solutions into our POS devices, we will provide our customers with more options to manage their purchases more effectively." He added, "This partnership aligns with our commitment to providing comprehensive financial services that meet our customers' evolving needs."

It is worth noting that MID Takseet is keen on offering a variety of financing solutions that include consumer products and other services such as home renovations and furnishings, through as many centers and major brands as possible, offering a wide and new range of exclusive, unprecedented offers that meet all customer needs and provide them with the best shopping experience to purchase their necessities.