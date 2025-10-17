Dubai, United Arab Emirates – As GITEX 2025 draws to a close, Microsoft is proud to share the major announcements and strategic advances we unveiled throughout the week. From generative AI and sovereign data processing to new devices and security insights, our presence this year reinforced our commitment to the UAE, the Middle East, and the future of computing. Below is a recap of the week’s milestones.

Agentic AI vision unveiled

We introduced Microsoft’s push toward agentic AI, a more autonomous, adaptive AI paradigm, positioning it as a next evolution beyond conventional assistants. This sets the stage for AI that not only responds but actively acts with context and planning.

In-country data processing for Microsoft 365 Copilot in UAE

Microsoft announced that Copilot in the UAE will now support in-country data processing, a crucial step for compliance, privacy, and performance. This enables enterprises and government organizations to adopt AI-powered productivity tools while ensuring alignment with local regulations and sovereignty requirements.

AI-powered Surface Copilot+ PCs with built-in 5G

We launched a new generation of Surface Copilot+ PCs featuring built-in 5G, optimized for AI workloads and seamless cloud connectivity. These devices are engineered to be ready for the AI era from the ground up, trading-in older legacy machines for modern, AI-native hardware.

Microsoft Digital Defense Report 2025

Our latest Digital Defense Report (2025 edition) sheds light on emerging cyberthreats, nation-state activity, the role of AI in security, and guidance for building more resilient defenses. It reinforces the notion that security must evolve hand in hand with innovation. In the first half of 2025, the data showed that the UAE ranked 9th globally and 2nd in the Middle East and Africa for frequency of customers impacted by cyber activity, accounting for about 11.7% of affected customers in the region.

Microsoft has unveiled new features and updates for Windows 11

Microsoft unveiled its October 2025 Windows update, a major step toward making every Windows 11 PC an AI PC. The enhancements include “Hey Copilot” voice activation, Copilot Vision, Copilot Actions, and tighter integrations for agentic AI.

We extend our sincere thanks to all members of the media and our partners for your continued support, engagement, and interest in Microsoft’s journey, and for visiting us at GITEX 2025. Your coverage, insights, and conversations throughout the week help us share how technology is empowering individuals, organizations, and nations to achieve more.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) creates platforms and tools powered by AI to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The technology company is committed to making AI available broadly and doing so responsibly, with a mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.