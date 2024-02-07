Mr. Harkesh JAGGI, Vice-President, Sales & Marketing for Michelin Middle East & North Africa hands over winner trophies to Pure Rxcing who scored the win with only a 0.7 second lead on AlManar Racing by GetSpeed who came in 2nd and AF Corse who finished 3rd at Asian Le Mans Series race at Dubai.

Following an exhilarating weekend of racing at the 2023/2024 Asian Le Mans Series in Dubai, Michelin celebrates its role as the official tyre supplier for this premier sports car endurance racing challenge in Asia.

The series recently concluded its first of the two races scheduled for UAE in the iconic track of Dubai Autodrome, from 2nd to 4th February

Select attendees also got to experience Michelin’s Tyre Bay and receive exclusive insights into Michelin's state-of-the-art tyre technology.

As a company with a racing legacy spanning almost a century, Michelin's commitment to the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO), the organisers of the celebrated series, has once again been demonstrated on the challenging tracks of the Asian Le Mans Series. Michelin tyres, known for their ability to endure the toughest conditions, played a pivotal role in delivering consistent lap times and long-lasting performance, contributing to the success of teams and drivers.

-Ends-