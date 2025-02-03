Muscat, Oman – MHD-ITICS, in partnership with, HONOR GCC hosted an exclusive gathering at The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort, bringing together VIPs, business elites, and key decision-makers. This event underscores their joint commitment to reinforcing Oman's status as a leading market for premium consumer devices in the GCC region.

The collaboration between HONOR and MHD-ITICS aligns with Oman’s growing reputation as a destination for high-end consumer technology. By combining HONOR’s cutting-edge innovation and MHD-ITICS’s robust market expertise, the partnership seeks to further elevate Oman’s standing as a hub for premium technology adoption. With a rapidly evolving market driven by demand for sophisticated, high-performance devices, Oman is poised to set new benchmarks in the GCC for consumer technology excellence.

Honorable Lujaina Mohsin Haider Darwish Chairperson of MHD-ITICS and Laurance Li HONOR GCC CEO

Honorable Lujaina Mohsin Haider Darwish, Chairperson of MHD-ITICS, stated: “Our partnership with HONOR reflects our shared vision to place Oman at the forefront of premium consumer technology in the GCC. By bringing world-class innovation to the local market, we are not only meeting the aspirations of discerning Omani consumers but also strengthening the country’s position as a regional leader in high-end technology. Together, we aim to create a vibrant ecosystem that bridges global advancements with local opportunities.”

Laurance Li, CEO - HONOR GCC, added: “HONOR remains committed to expanding its footprint in the GCC, particularly in key markets like Oman, where we see significant potential for growth. Our strategic approach focuses on strengthening our presence in the flagship and high-premium product segments, aligning with local consumer preferences for innovative and high-quality devices. Through strategic partnership MHD-ITICS, we aim to enhance the accessibility of our premium offerings, foster brand visibility, and drive adoption of our cutting-edge technologies.”

At the exclusive event hosted by HONOR GCC and MHD-ITICS, the Porsche Design product line, including the new HONOR Magic7 RSR, alongside with HONOR Magic6 RSR, and HONOR Magic V2 RSR, was prominently showcased, offering attendees an immersive experience of HONOR’s premium innovation. Celebrated as “The Sports Car Among Smartphones,” these flagship devices blend Porsche Design’s iconic sporty aesthetics with HONOR’s cutting-edge human-centric engineering excellence. The HONOR Magic7 RSR, with its AI-driven MagicOS 9.0 and sports car-inspired design, was the centerpiece, while the Magic6 RSR and Magic V2 RSR demonstrated the evolution of this collaboration, combining sleek design, advanced imaging systems, and exceptional performance. Together, these devices highlighted HONOR’s commitment to redefining luxury technology.

Alongside the Porsche Design series, attendees experienced the newly launched HONOR Magic7 Pro, with its AI-powered HONOR AI Falcon Camera System and MagicOS 9.0, setting new benchmarks in photography and personalized AI experience. The event also featured the world’s thinnest and lightest foldable smartphone, the HONOR Magic V3, demonstrating HONOR’s leadership in foldable innovation. Other premium devices from HONOR’s ecosystem, such as the HONOR MagicBook Art 14, HONOR MagicPad 2, and HONOR Watch 5 Pro, were also on display, showcasing cutting-edge features designed to meet the demands of high-end users. Together, these products reinforce HONOR’s position as a trailblazer in the premium technology segment and its dedication to strengthening Oman’s status as a leading market for advanced consumer devices in the GCC.

About MHD-ITICS

MHD-ITICS spans the Infrastructure, Technology and Communications, Industrial Products, Energy & Conservation, Office Automation, Healthcare and Consumer businesses, and touches the lives of millions of people everyday. Keeping pace with and contributing to the tremendous growth of the Sultanate of Oman, MHD-ITICS continues to remain committed to supporting the vision of Oman’s development and growth under the guidance of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik. Backed by a comprehensive portfolio of innovative products and international brand associations, it is at the forefront of addressing the evolving needs of the Sultanate. MHD-ITICS brings the best of global brands to Oman, which, together with the top-of-the-line local expertise, offer unbeatable solutions targeting the Government, industrial, commercial, and consumer sectors.

About HONOR

HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. It is dedicated to becoming a global iconic technology brand and creating a new intelligent world for everyone through its powerful products and services. With an unwavering focus on R&D, it is committed to developing technology that empowers people around the globe to go beyond, giving them the freedom to achieve and do more. Offering a range of high-quality smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearables to suit every budget, HONOR’s portfolio of innovative, premium and reliable products, enables people to become a better version of themselves.