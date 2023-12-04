Muscat, Oman - Muscat Hospitality Academy (MHA), in its commitment to nurturing the next generation of hospitality professionals, recently concluded its highly successful Open Days event. Held from November 26th to December 7th, the event was specifically tailored for Omani citizens aged between 18 and 28, who are job seekers and have not previously benefited from any governmental or private training funding. The Open Days aimed to introduce three of MHA's flagship programs: Food & Beverage, Culinary Arts, and Hotel Administration.

The event witnessed an overwhelming turnout, indicating a strong interest among the youth in pursuing careers in the dynamic hospitality sector. "Our Open Days are a cornerstone in reaching out to potential students. They offer a unique opportunity for them to engage closely with our programs and meet industry experts," said Ms. Ameena Al Zadjali, Founder & Chairperson of MHA. "We are committed to providing a platform that not only educates but also guarantees employment, thanks to our collaboration with the Ministry of Labor."

The Ministry of Labor with the aim of creating an ideal platform for those seeking a vibrant and rewarding career in the dynamic world of hospitality. The Academy's association with Ecole Hotelier de Lausanne (EHL), the number one hospitality school in the world (QS World University Ranking 2023), further reinforces the quality and global standard of education provided. The academy also offers guaranteed employment for students who meet all requirements.

The Open Days allowed students and their parents to explore the depth and breadth of the F&B, Culinary, and Hotel Administration programs. Through interactive sessions and firsthand experiences, attendees gained insights into what studying at MHA entails. "Our aim is to build more communication channels with potential students, offering them a glimpse into the exciting world of hospitality and the quality education we provide," added Dr. Omar Chehab the Academic Director of MHA.

Muscat Hospitality Academy stands as a beacon of excellence in the hospitality education sector in Oman. The academy prides itself on its state-of-the-art facilities & industry - expert faculty training the hoteliers of the future. MHA fosters strong collaborations with renowned hotels that will provide students with unparalleled opportunities for practical experiences and industry exposure.

About Muscat Hospitality Academy:

MHA Oman is a leading educational institution dedicated to developing the full potential of students in Oman. With a strong focus on quality education, innovation, and overall student well-being, MHA Oman's programs are designed to meet the unique educational needs of every student. Their curriculum is rooted in real-world applications, preparing students to be agile thinkers and problem-solvers.

For more information about MHA and its programs, visit mha-om.com

About Ecole Hotelier de Lausanne (EHL):

Ecole Hôtelière de Lausanne, a pioneer in hospitality education, is renowned for setting international standards in hospitality and hotel management. Its partnership with MHA reflects its commitment to fostering global hospitality leaders.