(Ma’ameer, Kingdom of Bahrain): MG Motor has confirmed it has been conducting hot weather testing of its all-electric and exciting Marvel R model in the Middle East. This marks a crucial phase for the MG brand as it looks to pave the way for future all-electric car launches in this region. The car has been pushed to the limits as part of a range of different evaluations in various hot weather situations and conditions, to ensure it lives up to the high standards delivered by the rest of MG product lineup, which is available in the Kingdom of Bahrain at Zayani Motors, the exclusive distributor of MG Motor in the Kingdom.

The MG Marvel R embodies a progressive design interpretation of the future that endows it with an attractive and powerful presence. The Marvel R is a zero-emission, all-electric flagship SUV from MG that offers unparalleled class-leading features, comfort, safety, reliability, as well as range. It exemplifies the dynamic and progressive nature of the brand. The first stage of the Marvel R testing in the region occurred in the UAE in 2021 and under cooler conditions. This second testing stage is now taking place in the extreme hot weather conditions of the UAE and soon across all the GCC markets.

Mr. Tom Lee, Managing Director of MG, said: “When we relaunched the MG brand in the Middle East, we committed ourselves to working incessantly with our team in HQ to ensure our products are continuously enhanced and optimally equipped for each individual market’s environmental conditions. This ensures our vehicles, especially our fully electric Marvel R, are among the most capable vehicles in all our markets. With these assessments, we are getting closer to introducing an exciting range of electric models to our customers in the Middle East who are ready to embrace an all-electric lifestyle.

The all-electric Marvel R from MG is a full battery-electric SUV for a new generation of drivers who value innovative design, personal comfort, outstanding performance, and a confident range with fast charging capabilities. The car has an eye-catching look to match its inner strength. A smooth, sporty design accentuates the SUV coupe body type, with a low and rear-leaning centre of gravity. The forceful and elegant X-shaped face flows from the front into wide, bold body contours, forming an unmistakably powerful design statement.

The car is equipped with innovative technology to offer the driver an immersive, exhilarating drive. Middle East drivers will get to experience technology at an advanced level with real-time functional information and personalised entertainment. Make the most of hands-free music, navigation, phone, and vehicle controls. The car’s Zero-emission performance has a 70-Kilowatt battery and a maximum range of 402 kilometres (WLTP). With three electric motors, a combined 288 PS, and 665 Nm performance, the MG Marvel R accelerates from 0-100km/h in just 4.9 seconds.

For more information on the MG Marvel R

About Zayani Motors:

Established in 1994, Zayani Motors has come a long successful way with its continuous progress to fulfill its goals that the management had envisioned and meticulously set almost three decades ago. Zayani Motors has and will always aim at providing the best quality products and services from the automotive industry to its commercial and non-commercial clients.

About MG:

MG is a British-born automotive brand established in 1924, known for its historic models, awards and achievements throughout the past 97 years. MG was founded by William Morris and Cecil Kimbers and has one of the oldest car clubs in the automotive industry. Best known for its two-seat open sports cars, MG also produced saloons and coupes. Since its acquisition of MG, SAIC MOTOR, as a Global Top 500 company, has opened a new chapter for this British icon. MG is at the forefront of the introduction of innovative technologies and new energy vehicles for car buyers.