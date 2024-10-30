Key highlights include MG RX9 global debut, MG 5’s regional premiere and on-sale announcement of the Cyberster

A total of 14 models were displayed, showcasing the strong, versatile lineup MG offers

MG Motor Middle East has made a significant impact at this year’s Jeddah International Motor Show, marking an important moment in the brand’s history with the global launch of the all-new MG RX9, the regional debut of the new MG 5, and the announcement that the fully electric MG Cyberster is now officially on sale in the Middle East. As part of MG’s ongoing celebrations for its 100-year anniversary, the brand’s participation at the show underscores its commitment to delivering innovative, affordable vehicles to customers in Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East.

MG’s participation in the Jeddah International Motor Show (29 October – 2 November) includes the display of 14 models from the brand’s lineup. Among those models joining the RX9, MG 5, and Cyberster on the stand, are the MG Whale, MG ONE, MG ZS EV, MG 4 EV, MG 3, and MG 7. This expansive display and activities not only highlight MG’s dedication to the Saudi market, but also demonstrate the brand’s ability to deliver a diverse selection of vehicles, meeting the needs of Saudi customers who seek everything from family-friendly SUVs to performance-driven electric cars.

The highlight of the show is the global debut of the MG RX9, MG’s flagship SUV, designed to meet the growing demand for spacious, versatile vehicles in Saudi Arabia. Powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine, the MG RX9 combines performance with comfort, offering advanced safety features, ample interior space, and the latest in automotive technology. The MG RX9 is expected to attract families and long-distance drivers alike, with its blend of practicality and modern design.

Another highlight at the Jeddah International Motor Show is the regional premiere of the new MG 5. Known for its reliability and affordability, the MG 5 has been updated to offer even more value to customers in the region. With a sleek design, improved fuel efficiency, and enhanced safety features, the MG 5 continues to be a popular choice among sedan buyers. Its spacious interior and smart technology make it a strong contender in the competitive regional market.

Adding to the excitement is the announcement that the all-electric MG Cyberster is now available for sale in the region with a price of USD 54,000 (excluding VAT) for the 77KWH dual motor LUX trim. The Cyberster is MG’s bold entry into the sports car segment, blending classic roadster styling with futuristic technology. Equipped with a powerful electric motor and advanced features, the Cyberster offers a thrilling driving experience while also contributing to a more sustainable future. This model represents MG’s vision of the future, combining performance with eco-friendly innovation.

Visitors to the MG stand had the opportunity to have a close look at the renowned classic model that served as inspiration for the Cyberster, the MGB. Launched in 1962, the two-door sports car was the epitome of the British sports car during that time and was a pivotal model within the British-born brand’s 100-year history. This year’s centenary celebrations have seen MG commence its partnership with the legendary English football club Arsenal FC, bringing both entities’ sporty DNA, rich history and strong outlook together. To celebrate the partnership, MG had guests deliver commentary on Arsenal football matches at the activity stand, adding to the experience of the visitors.

MG’s success during the show reflects the strong partnership between the brand and Jiad Modern Motors, a Mohamed Yousuf Naghi company, which has been instrumental in driving the brand’s growth and enhancing customer satisfaction. MG is now closer to its customers than ever with an extensive and well-developed network of showrooms and service centres. MG and Jiad have prioritised customer-centric initiatives such as a newly opened regional parts warehouse in Jeddah, ensuring quicker turnaround times and consistent parts availability. Additionally, the establishment of a Regional Training Centre further enhanced service standards across MG’s network, ensuring all staff are equipped with top-tier skills and knowledge. Under this partnership, Saudi customers have benefited from attractive offers and promotions, making MG’s models even more accessible. Moreover, MG and Jiad offer tailored fleet solutions, appealing to the diverse needs of businesses in the Kingdom.

Tom Lee, Managing Director of MG Motor Middle East, commented: “While we continue celebrating 100 years of MG, launching three models simultaneously in Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah International Motor Show marks a true pinnacle of success. Our activities highlight the strategic importance of the Saudi market in our regional strategy. The Kingdom is a key market for MG, and this event allows us to connect with our customers here in a meaningful way by offering a diverse lineup that meets their evolving needs. We are excited to continue growing alongside this dynamic market, where MG’s combination of heritage and future-forward design continues to resonate strongly.”

MG Motor has witnessed rapid growth in Saudi Arabia in recent years, driven by the brand’s commitment to offering high-quality vehicles at competitive prices. As the brand celebrates 100 years of automotive excellence, MG continues to expand its presence in the region, reflecting the strong demand for its vehicles in the Middle East and Saudi Arabia. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, MG Motor is well-positioned to continue its success in the Saudi market and beyond.

