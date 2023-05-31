Ma’ameer, Kingdom of Bahrain: MG Motor Bahrain – Zayani Motors, the exclusive distributer of MG in the Kingdom of Bahrain, is extending a big offer this June inclusive of the ZST, HS and RX8 SUVs in their latest models. With great prices and top of the line features, all three showcase the brand at its finest blend of style, convenience and high performance.

The MG ZST is a dynamic crossover SUV with a sporty and powerful aesthetic. A hexagonal grille distinguishes the exterior, with a black finish and slender headlamps. Its energetic 1.3-litre Turbo engine delivers an output of 160hp and peak torque of 230Nm, while the six-speed automatic gearbox makes acceleration smooth and seamless, getting you from 0-100km/h in just 9.8 seconds for a punchy drive. All for a starting price of BD 7,999.

Meanwhile, the striking MG HS exhibits a bold front grille, custom two-toned LED headlights, and distinctive 18 inch alloy wheels. The car provides an engaging motoring experience that ignites a sense of adventure, powered by a 2.0-litre High Efficiency Turbo Engine that delivers torque of 360Nm with a maximum speed of 210km/h, starting from BD 9,999.

Lastly, the RX8 is a versatile 7-seater that captures the attention with its bold stance, high ride height and the smooth body lines. Marked by the dual-slot hood and its unique lighting signature, the car is powered by a 2.0T engine paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. Providing 360Nm of torque, this powerful model is also supported by 4x2 RWD as standard. The starting price is also BD 9,999.

Safety is guaranteed across the board with 5 Star ENCAP rating for all models. Cruise Control, Hill Start Assist Control, Blind Spot Detection, 360 View Camera and Lane Changing Warning are some common safety features. The cabins provide smart modern interiors that prioritise comfort with ample legroom, plush seating and gorgeous finishes. Tech levels augment the driving experience and passengers can charge their smartphones or connect them to the 10.1-inch colour touchscreen at the heart of the console via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

Panoramic Sunroof, Air Quality Management System, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control and much more contribute to an optimal environment that guarantees a pleasurable drive every time.

Customers can avail themselves of MG Motor’s exclusive free warranty for six years or 200,000 kms, whichever comes first. Get in touch with MG Motor Bahrain on 17 703703 for more information, or stay tuned to MG.Bahrain on Facebook, mg_bah on Instagram or MG_Bahrain on Twitter, for the latest offers and updates. Terms and conditions apply.

About Zayani Motors:

Established in 1994, Zayani Motors has come a long successful way with its continuous progress to fulfill its goals that the management had envisioned and meticulously set almost 30 years ago. Zayani Motors has and will always aim at providing the best quality products and services from the automotive industry to its commercial and non-commercial clients.

About MG:

MG is a British-born automotive brand established in 1924, known for its historic models, awards and achievements throughout the past 97 years. MG was founded by William Morris and Cecil Kimbers and has one of the oldest car club in the automotive industry. Best known for its two-seat open sports cars, MG also produced saloons and coupes. Since its acquisition of MG, SAIC MOTOR, as a Global Top 500 company, has opened a new chapter for this British icon. MG is at the forefront of the introduction of innovative technologies and new energy vehicles for car buyers.

