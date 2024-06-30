Ceremony to announce partnership sees a total of four new model launches.

Partnership brings over 80 years of GB Corp’s automotive expertise to Jordan with MG’s 100-year long heritage.

MG Motor and GKS Auto aim to revolutionise the customer experience with top-quality vehicles and exceptional service.

Middle East: MG Motor has announced a new partnership in Jordan with GKS Auto, a subsidiary of the region’s well-known GB Corp. The partnership, which was announced during a ceremony at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in the capital Amman, brings a strategic business alliance to the Hashemite Kingdom, promising to elevate the Jordanian automotive market with unparalleled innovation and service excellence.

During the extravagant ceremony, which was attended by VIPs, industry experts, thought leaders, customers, and media, MG Motor also announced the launch of four new models in the Jordanian market. These include the MG3, a stylish and compact hatchback perfect for urban driving; the MG Whale, an innovative and spacious SUV designed for family adventures; the MG7, a sleek and luxurious sedan that offers both performance and comfort; and the MG Cyberster, an electrifying and futuristic sports car that redefines driving excitement.

Since MG Motor’s entry into the Jordanian market in June 2020, the brand has experienced significant growth. In 2023, MG Jordan has seen a 99.6% increase in sales from 2022, resulting in a 10.3% market share, with models such as the MG 5, MG ZS and MG 4 gaining popularity among Jordanian customers. The new partnership with GKS Auto is expected to further elevate MG Motor’s presence in the Kingdom and contribute to its ongoing success in the region.

As GB Corp marks its entry into the Jordanian market through its GKS Auto subsidiary, it brings over 80 years of automotive expertise to the country. This is the first time an automotive company of this scale has entered Jordan, heralding a new era for the local industry. As one of the largest automotive companies in the MENA region, GB Corp has a rich history of success and a steadfast commitment to quality. GKS Auto is well-equipped to redefine customer expectations in Jordan, priding itself on exceptional after-sales service and a well-stocked inventory of parts, ensuring that customers’ vehicles run smoothly for years to come.

With both companies already enjoying a successful partnership in Iraq, MG and GKS Auto are set to revolutionise the automotive landscape in Jordan, combining MG Motor’s century-long legacy of innovation and excellence with GKS Auto’s expertise and commitment to exceptional service. The partnership reflects both companies’ objective to enhance customer experience by providing top-quality vehicles and unparalleled after-sales support.

Tom Lee, Managing Director of MG Motor Middle East, commented: "This partnership with GKS Auto represents a significant milestone for MG Motor in Jordan. Our shared vision for the future of the automotive industry in this country is rooted in a commitment to innovation, quality, and exceptional customer service. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership brings and look forward to a prosperous future together."

Fawaz Al Huneidi, Managing Director of GKS Auto said: "Joining forces with MG Motor is a proud moment for GKS Auto. This collaboration allows us to leverage our extensive experience and expertise to provide Jordanian customers with superior automotive solutions. We are committed to delivering the highest standards of service and are confident that this partnership will redefine the automotive landscape in Jordan."

Customers in Jordan can now visit the showrooms in Mecca Street at Al Faouri Complex where models such as the MG ZS, MG GT and MG 4 are available. With the main service centre in Amman’s Al Bader Industrial Area, all MG models come with 6 years / 200,000 KMs of warranty, bringing customers ultimate peace of mind after purchasing their vehicles. Customers can also visit https://www.mg-jo.com/ to book an appointment at the desired showroom.

About MG Motor:

MG Motor is a British-born automotive brand established in 1924, known for its historic models, awards and achievements throughout the past 100 years. MG was founded by William Morris and Cecil Kimbers and has one of the oldest car clubs in the automotive industry. Best known for its two-seat open sports cars, MG Motor also produced saloons and coupes. Since its acquisition of MG, SAIC MOTOR, as a Global Top 500 company, has opened a new chapter for this British icon. MG Motor is at the forefront of the introduction of innovative technologies and new energy vehicles for car buyers.

