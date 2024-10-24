MG Developments has organized a field visit for employees from various departments to Baheya Hospital in Sheikh Zayed City. This initiative is focused on understanding the hospital's operations and expansion plans while reinforcing the company's commitment to corporate social responsibility in supporting breast cancer awareness and healthcare services.

Aya El Shenawy, Commercial Director and Board Member of MG Developments, stated, "Our understanding of Baheya Hospital before the visit was significantly limited compared to what we experienced during the tour. Baheya is much more than a hospital offering free breast cancer treatment; it is a vast, fully integrated medical institution that provides a wide range of services to support cancer fighters, beyond just diagnosis and treatment."

El Shenawy added that the company organized a tour for its employees, led by Dr. Heba Ibrahim, General Manager of Baheya Foundation; Dr. Lamia Al-Naama, Head of Resources; and Dr. Nahed El-Saadi, Senior Public Relations Officer. The team gave an in-depth overview of the hospital’s operations, detailing the processes for receiving and supporting patients throughout their treatment journey.

The tour also covered the hospital's beginnings, its history, and the current expansions in Sheikh Zayed, as well as the plans to lay the foundation for a new branch in New Cairo’s Fifth Settlement by 2025, with the first phase scheduled to open in 2027. Additionally, the various activities offered were discussed, along with the types of emotional, material, and psychological support provided to breast cancer fighters.

She highlighted that a range of activities is provided to support breast cancer fighters, and an agreement was made with the hospital officials for the company to participate in these initiatives, offering assistance to the fighters throughout their journeys via various means. The hospital representatives stressed the significance of awareness regarding early detection and treatment of breast cancer, which has led to an impressive cure rate of approximately 98% for patients diagnosed at early stages.

According to El Shenawy, an agreement was reached with the hospital for the company to provide strong support, including financial assistance, and for all the activities and events organized by the company to feature a small bazaar showcasing handmade products created by the cancer fighters at the hospital. Additionally, a doctor from the hospital will provide awareness to women during the company's events and initiatives about the disease and early detection methods.

MG Developments boasts 27 years of expertise in creating a diverse array of residential, tourism, and commercial projects. Notable developments include Blue Blue Resort in Ain Sokhna, the La Vida residential compound, Promark project within New Administrative Capital’s (NAC) business and finance district, The Mark project in NAC’s Downtown, and Premium Business project in New Cairo.