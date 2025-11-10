Kuwait – Mezzan Holding Co. KSCP, one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of food, beverage, FMCG, and healthcare products in the Gulf region, today announced its financial results for the third quarter and first nine months ended 30 September 2025.

9M 2025 Financial Highlights:

Revenue: KD 228.5 million, up by 3.5%.

Operating Profit: KD 20.5, up by 18.8%.

EBITDA: KD 27.0 million, up by 13.6%.

Net Profit Before Tax: KD 15.7 million, up by 25.0%.

Net Profit After Tax: KD 14.4 million, up by 19.5%

Net Profit to Parent Company Shareholders: KD 13.5 million, up by 20.6%.

Vice Chairman of Mezzan Holding, Mr. Mohammad Jassim Al-Wazzan, commented: “Our performance reaffirms the strength of Mezzan’s diversified portfolio and our resilience in a changing market. Delivering double-digit profit growth while absorbing the new Domestic Minimum Top-up Tax (DMTT) framework reflects the discipline and commitment of our teams. We continue to build on the foundations of sustainable growth across our key markets.”

Mr. Amr Farghal, CEO of Food & FMCG at Mezzan Holding, said: “Mezzan’s strong performance, including nearly 20 percent growth in net profit, highlights the dedication of our teams, the strength of our brands, and our focus on operational excellence that continues to support sustainable, profitable growth.”

9M 2025 Financial Performance Review:

● Food Business Line:

Total Revenue for the Food Business Line reached KD 146.4 million, an increase of 1.7% compared with the same period in 2024. The Food Business Line accounted for 64.0% of Group Revenue. The Business Line comprises the following three divisions: Manufacturing and Distribution (generating 54.1% of Group Revenue), Catering (generating 4.6% of Group Revenue), and Services (generating 5.3% of Group Revenue).

● Non-Food Business Line:

Revenue reached KD 82.2 million, an increase of 6.9% compared with the same period 2024. The Non-Food Business Line accounted for 36.0% of Group Revenue. The Business Lines comprises the following divisions: FMCG and Pharmaceuticals business divisions (generating 34.1% of Group Revenue) and Industrials (generating 1.8% of Group Revenue).

9M 2025 Regional Business Highlights:

In Kuwait: revenue increased by 5.4%,

In UAE: revenue increased by 2.6%,

In Qatar: revenue decreased by 22.9%

In KSA: revenue increased by 4.4%

In Jordan: revenue increased by 5.8%

About Mezzan Holding:

Operates in six countries through 34 subsidiaries with more than 8,800 employees.

Distributes over 34,000 Stock Keeping Units (SKU), making it one of the largest operators in terms of SKUs, unit sales, market share, and in terms of share of revenues of total consumer spending in consumer categories served by the company

Active in various segments of the consumer staple industry supported by long-standing relationships with Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark, Reckitt Benckiser, General Mills, Arla Foods, Sara Lee, and many other leading brands and manufacturers

Serves over 110,000 meals a day in Kuwait and Qatar through its catering business

Has a total of 190,000 square meters in food, beverage, and FMCG manufacturing facilities in Kuwait, Qatar and UAE

Leverages long-standing relationships with private and cooperative supermarkets

Vertically integrated into complementary business operations, including packaging, catering, contract services, and logistics

Food services customers include multinational fast-food chains, airline catering services, and large food services companies

Mezzan Holding is an 80-year-old company that was listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange in the second quarter of 2015. The company is headquartered in Kuwait with direct operational activities in Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Jordan.

