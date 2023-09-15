Dubai, UAE: Meydan Free Zone, renowned for its exceptional business setup and comprehensive solutions in Dubai, has officially partnered strategically with The Box Self Storage Services, a leading storage provider offering self-storage, local and international moving, and premium packaging supplies. This pioneering partnership is set to redefine warehousing and storage capabilities, providing a seamless growth opportunity for businesses in Dubai, with a particular focus on E-commerce startups in the region.



The collaboration between Meydan Free Zone and The Box is designed to offer an extensive range of services that empower E-commerce startups to Grow from Dubai. By providing competitive licensing options, state-of-the-art storage facilities, efficient order fulfillment, and reliable last-mile delivery, all accessible from a single platform, the partnership aims to streamline the conventional business setup process.



In collaboration with Meydan Free Zone, The Box offers a revolutionary mini warehousing concept, presenting a plug-and-play storage solution that eliminates the complexities of setting up separate licenses, DEWA, telecom, Wi-Fi, and other warehouse-related approvals. The adaptability of storage room sizes enables companies to easily scale up or down as per seasonal demands and business performances, significantly mitigating risks associated with operational costs. Additionally, Meydan Free Zone members will benefit from a remarkable 30% discount on mini-warehousing for all Meydan E-commerce clients with monthly payments.



The formalization of this alliance was celebrated at a momentous ceremony held at the prestigious Meydan Hotel in Dubai, where Hamed Ahli, Head of Meydan Free Zone, and Wadih Haddad, Founder and CEO of The Box Self Storage, signed the agreement.



Expressing his delight, Hamed Ahli commented, "It's an exciting time for both organizations as we embark on this new frontier. Together with The Box, we will bring our vision of advanced and efficient storage systems accessible to all to life. Complementing the ongoing initiatives of Meydan Free Zone, this collaboration opens up fresh opportunities for companies seeking to Grow from Dubai."



Likewise, Wadih Haddad expressed his enthusiasm, stating,"We are thrilled about this partnership as it aligns perfectly with our mission to empower E-commerce startups in the region. By providing competitive licensing options, along with storage, order fulfillment, and last-mile delivery, all in one place, we aim to streamline the business setup process for these entrepreneurs. Our mini-warehousing solution offers a plug-and-play approach, eliminating the hassles of dealing with separate licenses, DEWA, telecom, and Wi-Fi setups. With the flexibility to upsize or downsize storage rooms according to their business needs, startups can focus on their core business without worrying about operational costs. This collaboration enables us to support the growth and success of the region's E-commerce startups in an unprecedented way."

The synergy between Meydan Free Zone and The Box is strategically positioned to promote the business landscape, empowering SMEs and fostering their long-term achievements.

About The Box

The Box Self Storage empowers people to keep going when they run out of space in their homes or businesses and aims to make friends in the process, thanks to the team’s shared passion to remain the most loved storage and moving company in Dubai. The Box is today the largest self-storage provider in the Middle East, with over 200,000 sq. ft of self-storage space on offer. Offering 16 sq. ft lockers to 1000 sq. ft mini-warehouses and everything in between to safe-keep your art, furniture, hobby items, cars, and other memorabilia to help you make room for tomorrow and live life to the fullest. The Box also provides businesses with larger mini-warehouse spaces with drive-up access enabling startups and SMEs to store and operate their business from a convenient location with easy access to workspace, call center, order fulfillment services, transportation, and packaging supplies like boxes, bubble roll, locks, and tape.

The Box started in 2006 with humble beginnings from the founder's bedroom in the Springs in Dubai and grew quickly to become an award-winning self-storage provider in the region. The Box still maintains the same founding principles and values today as it had when it first started and continues to grow regionally with a fantastic team and delivering outstanding service.

About Meydan Free Zone

Meydan Free Zone ranks among the world's largest and most advanced Digital Free Zones. With its strategic location 15 minutes from Dubai International Airport, addressed at the luxurious Meydan Hotel, the award-winning 360-degree platform of the free zone empowers entrepreneurs to successfully set up and grow businesses and ease operations through sophisticated strategies and technologies.



Meydan Free Zone is renowned for its Arabian thoroughbred features - from its aesthetic appeal to the efficiency of its services and innovative infrastructure. With a hassle-free setup process, a tax-free environment, and 100% digital secure services accessible from anywhere through the custom-built platform and portal, it's a small wonder that this project is "racing" to success!



As the only 24/7 digital free zone in the UAE, it offers an entirely digitized environment, with all trade licenses and payments made through its secure customer portal. The ecosystem fosters connectivity and dynamism for entrepreneurs and innovators, offering over 3500 business activities to help entrepreneurs and innovators grow and lead. With Meydan Free Zone's MoFA-approved business licenses accredited by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, businesses can customize their licenses to suit their needs and open a bank account with over 26 local and international banks with a guaranteed IBAN. Also available at the Free Zone are services for obtaining customs codes, with custom clearing and forwarding from Dubai Customs and warehousing facilities from major logistic players. Additionally, Meydan Free Zone members have access to marketplace options where they can sell online at more than 30 local and international e-commerce stores. Moreover, the payment gateway partners of Meydan Free Zone enable businesses to seamlessly accept payments and integrate them across websites, point-of-sale systems, and social media platforms like WhatsApp and Instagram.



In addition to the comprehensive licensing and visa services, Meydan Free Zone goes beyond business support, providing a diverse urban environment for everyday living. The Meydan community includes schools, clinics, restaurants, parks, and recreational facilities such as the Meydan racecourse, golf course, and tennis court. Members can enjoy panoramic workspaces with breathtaking racecourse views within a 5-star hotel.

To empower the global ambitions of businesses, Meydan Free Zone will soon launch additional services and solutions to continue empowering and supporting Meydan Free Zone Partners, Licensed Companies, and entrepreneurs, creating an ecosystem that delivers all types of facilities, products, and services to ensure holistic growth.

