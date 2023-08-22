Dubai, UAE – Meydan Free Zone, the world's go-to partner for 360-degree business setup services in Dubai, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aramex, a leading global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions, to initiate a partnership aimed at offering more options for SMEs to Grow from Dubai. The collaboration marks a significant milestone in the industry and underscores the commitment of both entities to empower small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and drive sustainable economic growth.

Under the MoU, Meydan Free Zone and Aramex will pool their expertise to further strengthen the offerings of Meydan Free Zone not only in the region but also across the globe. This partnership will encompass various key services of the Meydan Free Zone, such as logistics, finance, regulatory support, and marketplace infrastructure. Clients will benefit from comprehensive solutions, including company setup, instant bank account opening, visas and residency support, customs codes, import and export services, e-commerce/marketplace solutions, and digital payment gateways. On the other hand, Aramex will contribute its innovative solutions catering to diverse business requirements. With an extensive portfolio covering domestic and international express services, freight-forwarding, logistics & supply chain solutions, value-added services, and tailored solutions for e-commerce, Aramex, in collaboration with Meydan Free Zone, is positioned to support SMEs and entrepreneurs to further grow and flourish. Businesses at Meydan Free Zone can now access Aramex services by applying to open Corporate accounts, further amplifying the award-winning free zone's appeal as a destination built for business and designed for life.

Through this partnership, the two organizations will leverage their resources and capabilities to provide SMEs with a broader range of solutions and services, ultimately stimulating entrepreneurs to Grow from Dubai and making the economy more sustainable.

The ink was exchanged between Hamed Ahli, Head of Meydan Free Zone, and Tarek Abu Yaghi, General Manager of Aramex in the UAE, at a ceremony at the Meydan Hotel, Nad al Sheba, in Dubai.

"We are delighted to embark on this transformative journey with Aramex," said Hamed Ahli, Head of Meydan Free Zone. "This partnership allows us to leverage our combined strengths and create an ecosystem that empowers SMEs to Grow from Dubai, promoting sustainability and driving economic progress. Together, we will generate new opportunities, enhance processes, and elevate the overall business landscape in the region and beyond."

From his part, Tarek Abu Yaghi, General Manager of Aramex in the UAE, said: “As part of our commitment to supporting entrepreneurs and startups in the region and across the globe, Aramex is proud to partner with Meydan Free Zone. Through this partnership, we will pool our resources with Meydan Free Zone to offer SMEs a wider selection of products and services to help them better succeed. At Aramex, we are committed to encouraging entrepreneurs to establish themselves in Dubai while fostering and strengthening the city’s growing economy.”

The partnership between Meydan Free Zone and Aramex is projected to create a thriving and energetic business ecosystem, empowering small and medium-sized enterprises and promoting long-term growth.

About Meydan Free Zone

Meydan Free Zone ranks among the world's largest and most advanced Digital Free Zones. With its strategic location 15 minutes from Dubai International Airport, addressed at the luxurious Meydan Hotel, the award-winning 360-degree platform of the free zone empowers entrepreneurs to successfully set up and grow businesses and ease operations through sophisticated strategies and technologies.

Meydan Free Zone is renowned for its Arabian thoroughbred features - from its aesthetic appeal to the efficiency of its services and innovative infrastructure. With a hassle-free setup process, a tax-free environment, and 100% digital secure services accessible from anywhere through the custom-built platform and portal, it's a small wonder that this project is "racing" to success!

As the only 24/7 digital free zone in the UAE, it offers an entirely digitized environment, with all trade licenses and payments made through its secure customer portal. The ecosystem fosters connectivity and dynamism for entrepreneurs and innovators, offering over 3500 business activities to help entrepreneurs and innovators grow and lead. With Meydan Free Zone's MoFA-approved business licenses accredited by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, businesses can customize their licenses to suit their needs and open a bank account with over 26 local and international banks with a guaranteed IBAN. Also available at the Free Zone are services for obtaining customs codes, with custom clearing and forwarding from Dubai Customs and warehousing facilities from major logistic players. Additionally, Meydan Free Zone members have access to marketplace options where they can sell online at more than 30 local and international e-commerce stores. Moreover, the payment gateway partners of Meydan Free Zone enable businesses to seamlessly accept payments and integrate them across websites, point-of-sale systems, and social media platforms like WhatsApp and Instagram.

In addition to the comprehensive licensing and visa services, Meydan Free Zone goes beyond business support, providing a diverse urban environment for everyday living. The Meydan community includes schools, clinics, restaurants, parks, and recreational facilities such as the Meydan racecourse, golf course, and tennis court. Members can enjoy panoramic workspaces with breathtaking racecourse views within a 5-star hotel.

To empower the global ambitions of businesses, Meydan Free Zone will soon launch additional services and solutions to continue empowering and supporting Meydan Free Zone Partners, Licensed Companies, and entrepreneurs, creating an ecosystem that delivers all types of facilities, products, and services to ensure holistic growth.

About Aramex:

Aramex, established 40 years ago, has emerged as a global leader in logistics and transportation, renowned for its innovative services tailored to businesses and consumers. As a listed company on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and headquartered in the UAE, our strategic location facilitates extensive customer reach worldwide, bridging the gap between East and West.

With operations in 600+ cities across 70+ countries, Aramex employs over 16,000 professionals. Our success is attributed to four distinct business products that provide scalable, diversified, and end-to-end services for customers. These products are:

International Express, encompassing Aramex's Parcel Forwarding Business (Shop & Ship and MyUS).

Domestic Express

Freight Forwarding

Logistics & Supply Chain Solutions

Sustainability is at the core of our vision and mission. To build a truly sustainable business, we leverage our core competencies to make a positive impact as responsible members of the communities we serve. Through partnerships with local and international organizations, we strive to expand our reach and benefit more individuals through targeted programs and initiatives. To address environmental concerns and combat climate change, we have committed to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), renowned globally. This commitment propels us to accelerate our climate action goals, aiming for Carbon-Neutrality by 2030 and Net-Zero emissions by 2050.

