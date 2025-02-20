Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Continuing to enhance its reputation as a premier hub for entrepreneurs and startups, Meydan Free Zone has entered into a strategic collaboration with Ajman Bank to expand financial accessibility and support for businesses

The ceremony was led by Hamed Ahli, Head of Meydan Free Zone. Representing Ajman Bank were Mr. Mustafa Khalfawi, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Faizal Kundi, Head of Consumer Banking; Ms. Maryam Al Shorafa, Chief Corporate Communication Officer; Mr. Rashed Salem, Head of Consumer Products; Mr. Jyoti Ranjan, Head of Business Banking and Mr. Syed Asif Ali Shah, Manager - Business Banking.

During the ceremony, Hamed Ahli remarked “Collaborating with Ajman Bank aligns with our mission to enhance financial accessibility for entrepreneurs. This partnership underscores our commitment to fostering innovation and growth for businesses operating at Meydan Free Zone.”

Mustafa Al Khalfawi, Chief Executive Officer of Ajman Bank, commented: “At Ajman Bank, we are committed to empowering businesses with seamless financial solutions that drive growth and innovation. Our partnership with Meydan Free Zone marks a significant step in facilitating financial accessibility for entrepreneurs and startups, enabling them to thrive in Dubai’s dynamic business landscape. By integrating our robust banking services with Meydan Free Zone’s cutting-edge digital infrastructure, we aim to provide a solid foundation for businesses to scale, expand, and succeed.”

Meydan Free Zone and Ajman Bank are poised to leverage Dubai’s strategic position as a global business hub, combining Meydan Free Zone’s fully digital infrastructure with Ajman Bank’s robust financial services. This partnership is set to streamline financial processes for businesses in the free zone, helping them “Grow from Dubai” and access new markets with ease.

The “Grow from Dubai” platform offers businesses a seamless pathway to success, providing tailored guidance, resources, and a dynamic market environment to support their growth ambitions. This initiative aligns with Meydan Free Zone’s commitment to fostering international partnerships and enabling global investors to thrive in the UAE’s forward-thinking business ecosystem.

Following the signing, the Ajman Bank delegation toured Meydan Free Zone’s state-of-the-art facilities, gaining firsthand insights into the infrastructure and digital innovations designed to support the growth of emerging companies. Meydan Free Zone remains dedicated to driving economic growth while solidifying Dubai’s reputation as a world-class business hub. With its fully digital processes and 24/7 services, Meydan Free Zone ensures that entrepreneurs and investors are equipped with the support they need to succeed.

Meydan Free Zone

Meydan Free Zone is a world-class business hub located in the heart of Dubai, offering entrepreneurs and startups an ideal environment to thrive. Positioned strategically near Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City, the free zone provides seamless access to key trade routes via Dubai’s airports and seaports. With a fully digital, paperless platform, Meydan Free Zone simplifies business setup and management through an award-winning customer portal that supports services like instant digital IBANs, visa applications, and e-commerce solutions. Whether you’re looking to start, scale, or diversify your business, Meydan Free Zone offers a vibrant entrepreneurial community with the infrastructure and flexibility to support growth.

Ajman Bank

Ajman Bank is an Islamic bank with an ambitious vision based on values ​​of integrity, trust and transparency seeks to provide a wide range of Sharia-compliant and high-quality banking services to customers from individuals, companies and government institutions across the UAE. It is also keen to be updated with the latest technology that will ensure customers a distinctive experimental banking with the revival of human touch that is lost in the modern era of banking application.

Ajman Bank is headquartered in Ajman and enjoys the strong support of the Government of Ajman and is a key pillar in the emirate's economic development strategy. The bank continues its tireless efforts to establish a prominent position in the banking sector as a sustainable Islamic banking institution, with an emphasis on the need to achieve an optimal balance in the community and caring staff, in order to provide real value for shareholders and customers alike. For more information visit http://www.ajmanbank.ae

