Dubai: Metropolitan Group, a leading real estate group in the UAE, was recognized as the best place to work for women in the GCC according to the ‘Best Workplaces for Women™ 2022 ranking. The top 30 Best Workplaces for Women in GCC recognises organisations across the region that are working hard to close the gender gap while sustaining high-performing cultures for their employees.

The Great Place to Work® Middle East surveyed thousands of female employees from across the region to determine the 2022 Best Workplaces for Women™. Metropolitan’s recognition is based on the Great Place to Work®️ audit and confidential survey data assessing female employee experiences of trust, innovation, company values and leadership.

Ibrahim Mougharbel, Managing Director for the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and Oman, Great Place to Work®️ Middle East commented: “We’re very excited that Metropolitan Group ranked first in our Great Place to Work®️ Best Workplaces for Women™ list. Female employees have shared that they are treated fairly regardless of their position. This fair treatment indicates that Metropolitan Group exerts outstanding efforts in creating a work environment that empowers women. It is remarkable to see companies recognising the value women add to any workplace. Providing purposeful work is essential, which resulted in female employees stating that they are proud to be working at Metropolitan Group.”

Mike Fleet, Metropolitan’s Performance & Development Director said: “We are delighted with this achievement as it’s not only great recognition for our overall culture but it is a fantastic endorsement for the work we have done to ensure that our female employees, who represent 60% of the Metropolitan family, can thrive in a positive and rewarding place to work. Right from the beginning, the company’s leadership has focused on creating a high-performance culture and inclusive environment; and today with 40% of our directors and 80% of our middle management being female, we are delighted to see that many of the initiatives we rolled out have had a significant positive impact on women in the workplace.”

Angelica Noceja, Metropolitan’s HR Manager said: “We have been aggressively recruiting since the beginning of the year and actively look for female talent as diversity is of the utmost importance to our group. We have female influence on our board and across many senior-level positions with 35 nationalities represented across the company. We work hard to recognise talent and performance in the company; in fact this year from external hiring to internal promotions we have eight women at Director or Head of Department level.”

In March this year, Metropolitan became the first-ever real estate brokerage to make the Top 50 Best Workplaces™ in the UAE List and later in August, the company made it into the top 5 (medium category) of the Best Workplaces™ in the GCC.

The Metropolitan Group in the UAE includes two full-service real estate agencies: Metropolitan Premium Properties (Dubai) and Metropolitan Capital Real Estate LLC (Abu Dhabi). The group also has Metropolitan Consulting FZE, a supporting company that provides personal and business legal services in the UAE.

Details of the full list can be found at www.greatplacetowork.me.

About Metropolitan Group

Established in 2008, The Metropolitan Group includes three full-service real estate agencies: Metropolitan Premium Properties (Dubai), Metropolitan Capital Real Estate LLC (Abu Dhabi) and Luxury Immobilien GmbH (Vienna). It also includes two supporting companies: Metropolitan Consulting FZE, providing personal and business legal services in the UAE. The Metropolitan Group’s real estate agencies are among the top three most recognized and awarded in the UAE for developer off-plan sales working with the likes of Emaar, Dubai Properties, Meeras and Aldaar.

About Metropolitan Premium Properties

Metropolitan Premium Properties (MPP) is the Metropolitan Group’s flagship property company based in Dubai. It is a full-service real estate agency offering customised solutions to developers, owners and investors who are looking to maximise value from their luxury real estate assets. MPP offers a complete real estate solution under one roof and has the UAE's largest premium property portfolio.

About Metropolitan Capital Real Estate

Metropolitan Capital Real Estate (MCRE) is a full-service leading property company based in Abu Dhabi.

MCRE provides end-to-end services and customised solutions under one roof to the capital’s residents and nationals. The company is accredited by the largest developers in Abu Dhabi and is the official broker of Abu Dhabi development group ALDAR.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For AllTM.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.me and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

