UAE: Metro Brazil, a leading retail and eCommerce company for Brazilian shapewear products in the Middle East, has set new strategic initiatives and innovative approaches to address the evolving consumer demands in the Middle East market. According to industry reports, the GCC eCommerce market set to reach USD 50 billion by 2025, at an anticipated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.95 per cent from 2023 to 2027.

The company has enhanced its website and mobile application’s user experience (UX) with intuitive navigation and an AI-driven product recommendation system. Seamlessly integrated into the platform, AI analyses customer preferences and browsing behaviour to suggest tailored shapewear solutions. This personalized touch enhances the shopping journey, guiding users towards products that best suit their needs and preferences. Combined with an improved one-page checkout process, Metro Brazil ensures a seamless and satisfying experience for every online shopper, setting a new standard in the world of shapewear e-commerce.

As part of its initiatives, Metro Brazil has also expanded its product portfolio by launching additional sizes for the main product lines, demonstrating the expertise and capabilities of its suppliers and its commitment to ensuring inclusivity and customer-centricity.

Additionally, the company has developed initiatives to strengthen its distribution channels, forge key partnerships for improving customer experiences and streamline operations, all in aim to remain efficient and adaptable to changing market dynamics by staying competitive, improving marketing performance, and ultimately driving business growth in the booming Middle East eCommerce markets.

The dominance of electronics and fashion sectors, marking 33.8 per cent and 30.8 per cent of eCommerce revenue, defines the diverse consumer preferences and market opportunities in the region. Leveraging these market trends, Metro Brazil focuses on providing premium shapewear solutions, reflecting its commitment to cater to changing consumer preferences and its diverse customer base.

Alaa Kara Ali, CEO of Metro Brazil, said: “At Metro Brazil, we believe that our strategic positioning within the eCommerce landscape of the Middle East region echoes our steadfast commitment to providing unmatched value to customers amidst remarkable market growth. Being industry pioneers, we have set our goals to empower individuals to embrace their best selves while aligning with the evolving trends in the sector. Over the years, we have been able to retain our leading position in the market due to the enduring loyalty of our customers and our strong brand image. It has further fuelled our drive to be a brand synonymous with excellence in the developing sector.”

Metro Brazil's expansion into Saudi Arabia will bolster the burgeoning KSA eCommerce market, which is projected to reach USD 20.01 billion in revenue by 2027. It has played a significant role in reinforcing its position across the Middle East region. These efforts not only aid the company to seize emerging opportunities in the sector but also underscore its unwavering commitment to cater to a multitude of customers. Furthermore, the company exhibits robust commitment towards reducing its environmental footprint by using sustainable materials. Currently, 76 per cent of the fabric threads used by Metro Brazil to create its shapewear are biodegradable.

Metro Brazil’s growth trajectory, in alignment with the booming eCommerce market in the Middle East region, is defined by its thorough knowledge of consumer preferences and market trends. The company’s growth in the market signifies its resilience, innovation and strategic foresight. As the region continues to witness remarkable growth, the company is equipped to navigate these changes, while providing unmatched value to its customers and solidifying its position as an industry pioneer.

