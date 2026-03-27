Abu Dhabi, UAE - Metric, the AI-powered financial platform behind “Max” (Chief Financial AI), has announced a new initiative to support small and medium-sized businesses across the UAE and GCC during a critical time for entrepreneurs.

As part of this effort, Metric is making its platform completely free for all business owners, giving founders access to real-time financial insights, its proprietary Business Health Score, and Max: CF-AI, designed to help interpret numbers and guide better business decisions.

Alongside this, Metric is launching a direct founder support program, offering one-on-one advisory sessions with business owners across the region. These sessions will be led by Meenah Tariq (CEO, Metric), Omar Parvez Khan; Co-Founder/CPO Metric (CPA, ACCA), and the company’s leadership team, focusing on business strategy, financial planning, and fundraising challenges.

“The UAE has been home for us over the past two years. This is our way of giving back by supporting the businesses that drive the economy forward,” said the CEO Metric, Meenah Tariq.

Metric brings over a decade of experience working with businesses across emerging markets, both as operators and investors. To date, the platform has supported 100,000+ businesses across 190 countries, providing founders with clarity and actionable insights to manage and grow their companies.

The company is also opening its doors to collaborate with government, semi-government, and private sector partners to build broader initiatives that support business continuity and resilience across the region.

At its core, Metric’s mission remains simple: to help entrepreneurs make better decisions and keep moving forward, especially when it matters most.