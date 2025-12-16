Riyadh – METCO, in partnership with Smiths Detection, today announced plans to open a new state-of-the-art assembly and manufacturing facility in Q1 2026 to support the production of advanced screening solutions, including Smiths Detection’s industry leading X-ray screening products.

The new facility will serve as both an assembly and commissioning hub and a dedicated showroom, allowing clients to experience the full range of METCO and Smiths Detection’s screening solutions. It will also include a comprehensive training facility, offering hands-on instruction and professional development for security personnel and operators. The initiative supports Saudi Arabia’s long-term national transformation agenda, advancing technological capability, workforce development, and the localisation of high-tech expertise.

The facility is expected to create new employment opportunities for Saudi nationals, enabling them to gain hands-on experience and build specialised skills that contribute to both individual career progression and the Kingdom’s broader economic objectives. Through collaboration with leading global technology partners, METCO will ensure the facility operates to the highest standards of quality, safety, and innovation.

“We are excited to expand our capabilities with this new facility,” said Osama Shasha, CEO of METCO. “It allows us to deliver end-to-end support for our clients, from assembly, commissioning, and manufacturing to training and demonstrations, within a single, integrated platform. Beyond strengthening client service, the facility supports the Kingdom’s broader transformation agenda by advancing innovation, local industry capability, and workforce skills.

“We are proud to partner with METCO in Saudi Arabia,” said Matt Clark, VP Commercial at Smiths Detection. “Together, we are deploying industry leading security screening solutions while supporting the training of operators to enhance security performance and the passenger experience across airports in the Kingdom”.

ABOUT SMITHS DETECTION:

Smiths Detection is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies, providing advanced solutions to detect explosives, narcotics, weapons, and chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats. Its high-performance screening systems serve airports, critical infrastructure, military, and other security-sensitive environments worldwide.

ABOUT METCO:

METCO is a proud member of the Saudi Bugshan Group, a century-old leader in diversified investments across Real Estate, Automotive, Food & Beverage, Education, Healthcare, and Beauty & Fragrances. Established in 1995, METCO supports the Group’s mission to advance Saudi Arabia toward a safer, more technological, and intelligent future. Middle East Tasks Company (METCO) protects people, infrastructure, and governments through innovative, integrated solutions. With operations in Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, and Medina, METCO is committed to building smarter, safer cities. To meet the Kingdom’s growing needs in infrastructure, construction, and security, METCO delivers strategic projects that align with national development goals. For nearly 30 years, and through strong local and global partnerships, METCO has offered pioneering, technology-driven services that promote sustainability, efficiency, and long-term progress.