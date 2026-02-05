Combination of debt and founder’s equity will support the continued expansion of Metabolic, extending access to evidence-based, technology-enabled metabolic care across new communities in Dubai, London and the United States.

DUBAI, UAE - Metabolic, the parent company of GluCare.Health and Zone.Health, today announced the successful closing of a strategic growth capital facility in partnership with RAKBANK. The funding marks a pivotal moment for the organization as it scales its "Outcomes-Accountable" hybrid care model from its headquarters in the UAE to the largest healthcare markets in the world, including the United Kingdom and the United States.

A Mission to Solve a $2 Trillion Global Crisis

The expansion comes as the world faces an unprecedented metabolic health crisis. Metabolic dysfunction is no longer just a medical concern; it is a global economic burden. Recent data suggests that the direct and indirect costs of diabetes and its complications exceed $2 trillion annually on a global scale. In the UAE alone, the economic impact of overweight and obesity is estimated at $11.67 billion, representing a significant portion of the nation’s total health expenditure. Traditional healthcare systems remain trapped in an "episodic" model - treating patients once every few months - while metabolic disease is a 24/7 reality. Metabolic has re-engineered this pathway, replacing fragmented care with a continuous, data-driven architecture that bridges the gap between the clinic and the patient’s daily life.

Exporting Innovation: From Dubai to the World

Historically, the Middle East has been an importer of healthcare models and technology. Metabolic is reversing this trend, becoming the first clinical innovator to "export" a home-grown, technology-enabled care model from Dubai to global hubs. “We have spent the last several years proving that our model doesn't just work - it outperforms,” said Ali Hashemi, Co-Founder and CEO of Metabolic. “Having been the only provider in the region to have our real-world outcomes validated and published by the New England Journal of Medicine Group, we are now taking that 'Dubai-proven' blueprint to the global stage. We are solving a universal problem with a uniquely sophisticated solution.”

Emad Ahmed - EVP & Head of Commercial Banking at RAKBANK added: “We are pleased to support Metabolic as it scales access to high-impact healthcare services. We believe outcomes-driven, technology-enabled care models will play an increasingly important role in the future of prevention and chronic disease management in the UAE.”

Built on a Foundation of Proven Success

Until this partnership with RAKBANK, Metabolic has been self-funded by its founders - a deliberate strategy to maintain clinical integrity and focus on long-term patient outcomes over short-term venture cycles. The leadership team brings a formidable track record to the table, having previously founded and scaled Amana Healthcare into a regional powerhouse before its successful exit to M42 (formerly Mubadala Health) network. The transition from a self-funded entity to securing institutional growth capital from RAKBANK signals a significant maturation of the business, underscores the bankability of the model, and provides the capital necessary to fuel an aggressive international roadmap.

Global Expansion Narrative

The new facility will accelerate the company’s physical and digital footprint across three continents. In the UAE, a third flagship site at the Dubai Digital Park will further solidify the brand’s regional dominance. Simultaneously, the company is establishing a foothold in the United Kingdom with a new center in Knightsbridge, London, designed to challenge the status quo of chronic disease management in the British market. This is coupled with a strategic entry into the United States, where selective sites will introduce a model of accountability and continuous monitoring that remains largely absent from the current primary care landscape. By combining in-person clinical excellence with real-time data and a multi-disciplinary "human-in-the-loop" approach, Metabolic consistently delivers results that exceed global benchmarks in both diabetes management and medicated weight loss.

About Metabolic.Health

Metabolic is a pioneer in outcomes-accountable healthcare and the parent company of GluCare.Health and Zone.Health. By integrating continuous data monitoring with multi-disciplinary clinical teams, the company replaces traditional episodic care with a continuous "human-in-the-loop" model. It remains the only medical provider in the MENA region to report its clinical performance transparently and has had its real-world results published by the New England Journal of Medicine Group.

About GluCare.Health & Zone.Health

GluCare.Health is a world-leading provider of hybrid diabetes care, utilizing proprietary technology to manage chronic metabolic conditions in real-time. Zone.Health focuses on metabolic health and weight management, utilizing the latest in GLP-1 therapeutics and data science to deliver superior weight loss outcomes. Together, the brands represent a new standard in evidence-based, technology-enabled medicine.

