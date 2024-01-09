Today, meta[bolic], a leading hybrid therapeutics company dedicated to delivering superior outcomes in chronic metabolic disease management, and ŌURA, the company behind Oura Ring—the smart ring that delivers accurate, personalized health data, insights, and daily guidance into sleep, activity, readiness, and recovery—announced a partnership to address the global epidemic of metabolic diseases, including diabetes, obesity, and prediabetes. By combining behavioral coaching, pharmaceuticals, integrated on-site lab services, AI-assisted diagnostic imaging, and digital care applications using technology like Oura Ring, meta[bolic] is on the cutting edge of preventative care. This collaboration is a step forward in empowering people to manage their metabolic health by leveraging the power of continuous data monitoring to affect behavioral change.

“Wearables have come a long way in just the past few years,” said Ali Hashemi, co-founder and chief executive officer of meta[bolic]. Used mostly by athletes and biohackers in the past, they are now an accessible source of actionable insights for anyone wanting to learn more about their body and engage in preventative care. But there is still a disconnect between patients and providers when trying to integrate the data from their wearables into clinical care. Oura Ring is a step change above the wearables of yesterday in terms of data fidelity and quality, but also in terms of interface and useful insights delivered to users. We are eager to bring the power and practical utility of ŌURA’s continuous monitoring and daily engagement to our patients, unlocking new capabilities around preventive care, behavior change, and habits, and in turn, our ability to deliver superior outcomes.”

An Innovative Approach to Metabolic Care

For millions around the world, navigating the complex and often emotionally challenging world of metabolic diseases can feel overwhelming. meta[bolic] began redefining the care model for diabetics in 2020 with its first hybrid-care clinic, GluCare.Health. True ground-up innovation in healthcare is difficult, largely given constraints imposed by regulators and payors alike.

Metabolic care is particularly difficult to treat because it requires foundational behavior change, which requires patient engagement, continuous data, and clinical interventions.

The team at meta[bolic] built a vision for the future of medicine unconstrained by industry legacy, betting that incorporating multiple sources of real-time data and analytics into a core clinical workflow, and attaching a human layer for translation and accountability to it, would yield superior outcomes. Since then, both of meta[bolic]’s best-in-class clinical platforms, GluCare.Health, a hybrid healthcare model providing long-term management for diabetics and pre-diabetics, and Zone.Health, a medicated weight loss program that leverages the

transformative power of GLP-1s alongside sustainable behavioral change, have seen some of the best outcomes in their respective domains. The company has since published in leading medical journals and earned recognition from the American Diabetes Association and ICHOM.

The Role of Wearables in the Future of Preventive Healthcare

The partnership between ŌURA and meta[bolic] aims to take this approach in integrated care a step further, empowering patients with robust support through the power of remote continuous data monitoring, via Oura Ring. By consistently tracking patient progress and identifying behavior patterns, the collaboration seeks to overcome common barriers to managing metabolic health and serves as a first step in a multi-dimensional approach to preventive care going forward.

"At ŌURA, we envision a future where the model for preventative care is multi-faceted and unique to each individual," said Tom Hale, Chief Executive Officer of ŌURA. “True innovation in healthcare is driven by providers who are implementing multidimensional care and using integrated technology to empower people to make changes to their daily behavior that improve health and well-being. We’re excited to partner with meta[bolic] to bring Oura Ring into a clinical setting and evolve how we think about preventative healthcare.”

ŌURA data, including detailed sleep analysis and the recently launched Daytime Stress scores, will be seamlessly integrated into the GluCare.Health platform, providing a holistic view of individual metabolic health. This data will be directly accessible to healthcare professionals, enabling them to make informed decisions and personalize treatment plans.

The partnership will also include a dedicated research initiative to further explore the relationship between sleep, stress, and metabolic health and provide useful proof points for this innovative care model. This research will use both ŌURA data and other relevant biomarkers, including CGMs, to measure how engagement levels and sleep behaviors impact glucose improvement.

“Considering ŌURA engagement levels are amongst the highest in the industry, we expect this partnership will yield even better patient outcomes,” said Dr. Ihsan Almarzooqi, co-founder and managing director of meta[bolic]. “In addition, we will study specific correlations between blood glucose and sleep staging data from ŌURA, as part of our behavioral change efforts around sleep, a parameter that has generally not been focused on for metabolic health.”

The results of this research are expected within a year and will serve as a framework for approaching metabolic health comprehensively, generating valuable insights for the scientific community and the public.

About meta[bolic]

meta[bolic], founded in Dubai, is a hybrid therapeutics company that addresses the global metabolic health crisis with a first principles approach to combining the engagement and accountability power of the human with the data and analytic power of the machine in the pursuit of superior clinical outcomes and lasting behavioral change. Our strategy emphasizes a robust data-first approach to guide patients toward improved health, integrating human interaction and physical clinical locations to enhance the patient journey. We operate a full-stack clinical presence under the brand GluCare.Health and manage non-diabetic members with metabolic health concerns through our direct-to-consumer brand Zone.Health. For more information, visit www.metabolic.health

About Ōura

ŌURA is the company behind Oura Ring — the smart ring that delivers personalized health data, insights, and daily guidance. With sleep as its foundation, Oura Membership fosters healthy habits to make wellness and recovery a mindful, daily practice. Validated against medical gold standards and driven by continuous monitoring of individual biometrics, the lightweight and comfortable Oura Ring is one of the most accurate wearables available. For organizations, Oura For Business connects individual well-being with collective outcomes by making performance measurable, actionable, and attainable. Founded in Finland with offices in Oulu, Helsinki, San Francisco, and San Diego, ŌURA has raised more than $350 million and is valued at $2.55 billion. For more information, please visit http://ouraring.com/.

The Oura Ring is not a medical device and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, monitor, or prevent medical conditions/illnesses.

