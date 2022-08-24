DUBAI: Merkle, (www.merkleinc.com) a leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management company and part of dentsu, specializing in the delivery of unique, personalized digital customer experiences, has been appointed as the Customer Data Management agency of record for technology giant Samsung in the Gulf region.

After a lengthy and demanding pitch process, Merkle has secured a two-year retainer to support Samsung in its ambitions to become a prominent direct to consumer e-commerce player in the region. Merkle will lead and manage Samsung’s entire data management workstreams encompassing data engineering, best practice audience segmentation, dynamic creative optimization and advanced analytics for Samsung’s flagship campaigns. Merkle will also be responsible for providing best in class internal dashboarding, data visualization and the introduction of innovation in both reporting, analytics and business intelligence that drives the Samsung business forward.

Vimal Badiani, VP - Managing Director, Merkle MENA, said: “The addition of Samsung to our client portfolio is a testament to the fantastic work Merkle is doing in this space. We are reinventing the value chain for brands as they embark on their own data transformation journeys and realise the potential for their businesses when data is captured, analysed and utilised in the right way. I am extremely proud of the team for securing this win and we’re looking forward to what the future holds.”

Merkle began working with Samsung on the 1st of June, 2022.

