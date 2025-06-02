Dubai: MERISE, the newest name in curated luxury interiors, celebrated the official opening of its flagship showroom at Index Tower in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) with a grand launch attended by over 150 distinguished guests.

The event was graced by Mr. Edoardo Napoli, the Consul General of Italy in Dubai, as the Guest of Honour. Mr. Napoli, a distinguished career diplomat, has served in Washington, London, and Guangzhou and currently champions Italian economic and cultural interests in the UAE. His presence at the launch reinforced the deep-rooted design and innovation ties between Italy and the Emirates.

The showroom launch showcased MERISE’s dedication to redefining interior design in the region through its three brand pillars: Co-Creation, Sustainability, and Uncompromising Quality.

“At MERISE, we believe in co-creating spaces that are a true extension of the individual. Every project is a collaborative journey between our team and the client,” said Niveditha Reddy - Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer for the brand. “Our curated brands and collections allow each space to tell a personal story, with authenticity and purpose.”

Sustainability is at the heart of MERISE’s philosophy. All brands within its portfolio are LEED v4.1 certified, reflecting a steadfast commitment to environmentally responsible practices that enrich both living spaces and the planet. While quality is a non-negotiable standard for MERISE. The showroom features products from some of the world’s most renowned and avant-garde brands, crafted using premium materials, innovative techniques, and refined finishes.

The launch evening offered guests an immersive experience of the brand, with tours of the new showroom and an introduction to MERISE’s ethos of elegance and thoughtful design.

With this grand debut, MERISE sets a new benchmark for luxury interiors in the Middle East, promising to bring timeless sophistication, sustainable design, and true personalization to every home and space it touches.

About MERISE

MERISE is a premium interior design destination that curates global brands and contemporary collections to transform living spaces into personal sanctuaries. Guided by a philosophy of co-creation, sustainability, and uncompromising quality, MERISE brings Italian elegance and global design excellence to the UAE through its flagship 500sqm showroom. From bespoke furniture to complete interior solutions, MERISE offers a seamless experience that reflects individual style with refined craftsmanship.

