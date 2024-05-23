Dubai, UAE: MERED, the renowned international real estate developer, is introducing innovative parking solutions at its award-winning flagship project, ICONIC Tower. In line with its mission to enrich people’s lives and provide its residents with a luxury urban lifestyle, MERED will integrate cutting-edge parking boxes with a range of features designed to enhance convenience, efficiency, and sustainability for residents, further solidifying ICONIC Tower's reputation as a premier residential destination.

Considering the region's hot climate, each exclusive parking box is equipped with air conditioning and features separate access to the elevator lobby. This design not only enhances residents' comfort but also preserves the condition of vehicles by providing a climate-controlled environment. The parking spaces will boast premium finishing, with a sporty minimalistic design. Additionally, elegant metallic champagne finishes, along with car-execution lighting, will beautifully enhance the luxurious tower designed by renowned Italian architect Pininfarina in collaboration with MERED.

The ICONIC Tower combines cutting-edge technology with visionary design elements, creating a truly unique masterpiece. In line with the UAE's sustainability efforts, such as the goal to have 50% electric vehicles on the roads by 2050, the lush tower has integrated Electric Vehicle charging plugs. This initiative underscores their dedication to eco-friendly luxury living while supporting the country’s carbon emission reduction goals. It further demonstrates the international developer's dedication to building sustainable communities that provide long-term value for residents and the wider community.

Diana Nilipovscaia, CEO at MERED, commented: “Dubai is known to have remarkable vehicle density, higher than in many global mega-cities. We are integrating advanced climate-controlled parking solutions at the ICONIC Tower to ensure our residents and their personal vehicles have an elevated level of convenience and security. MERED’s world-class industry experts are actively engaging in strategic discussions with leading global market players, investors, and architects to create the ideal ultra-luxury living space. Our mission is to continually seek out unparalleled opportunities across various countries, setting new benchmarks in innovation and excellence. We are dedicated to enriching residents’ lives and pioneering a new standard of living that marries convenience with environmental responsibility.”

The ICONIC Tower, set to redefine Dubai's skyline, will stand as the tallest structure in Dubai Internet City. Its fast-track development plan consists of a one-year design and contractor procurement stage, followed by a three-year main construction phase. The project culminates with the handover of units to customers. More than just a residential building, ICONIC Tower is a high-quality, designer, and innovative living experience that embodies the future of upscale living in Dubai, showcasing the company's visionary approach to the city's real estate landscape.

For more detailed insights about the project, visit https://mered.ae/ and follow their updates on Instagram.

-Ends-

About MERED:

MERED is an international real estate developer that changes people's lifestyles by redefining real estate. The brand fosters strong partnerships with top-tier architects, contractors, and service providers, sharing a commitment to their values. Its international team of visionary experts, driven by strategic cooperation, develops the real estate sector in promising locations. MERED’s projects transcend mere structures, becoming timeless masterpieces that shape cityscapes and enhance residents' lives with unparalleled quality and services.