Dubai UAE – MERED, the award-winning international real estate developer, hosted an exclusive event that brought together numerous brokers for a session filled with networking opportunities and insightful discussions on the high-end property sector in the UAE. At the event, MERED proudly revealed the name of its much-anticipated flagship project, the "ICONIC" residential tower, located in Dubai Internet City, and officially opened the reservation and sale of its units.

The event masterfully played with the synesthetic appeal of the KRASOTA restaurant, a venue that comes alive through the stimulation of all five senses. It wasn't just a gathering; it was a multisensory journey. Integrating the allure of visual arts, the richness of gastronomy, and the aesthetics of interior design, the event also featured interactive walls and a storytelling approach unlike any other. This immersive experience at KRASOTA wasn't just a backdrop—it was a vivid reflection of MERED’s dedication to pioneering and immersive adventures that resonate on a deeper, more memorable level.

The ICONIC tower, envisioned in collaboration with the legendary Italian design house Pininfarina, redefines Dubai's skyline as a beacon of innovative architecture and aesthetics. Nestled in the city's vibrant heart, this development isn't just about ultra-luxury living; it's a harmonious fusion of cutting-edge technology and visionary design elements, uniquely crafted to shape the future of urban living in Dubai. Its distinctive structure and smart, forward-thinking construction approach set a new benchmark for architectural and interior sophistication in the city.

The name "ICONIC" perfectly embodies the project's vision: iconic design by Pininfarina, iconic quality by MERED, and its future status as a landmark in Dubai's skyline. For this project, construction quality is paramount, ensuring every detail reflects excellence. The tower boasts a plethora of world-class amenities designed to enrich the lives of its residents. These include diverse retail outlets, a selection of eateries, a well-equipped gym, a private lounge, a children's play area, and an infinity pool offering stunning views. Each feature is carefully curated to provide an unparalleled living experience, harmonizing city buzz with serene indulgence, and underlining the commitment of both MERED and Pininfarina to create a space that is not only functional but also architecturally aesthetic. ICONIC is set to redefine the standards of development in Dubai, blending the latest technology with craftsmanship, heritage with innovation, to create a timeless value.

At the event, Diana Nilipovscaia, CEO of MERED, captivated the audience with her vision for the ICONIC project and its significance for the company's trajectory. She emphasized, “ICONIC is not just another addition to Dubai's luxury real estate; it's a pioneering step into a future where MERED redefines and elevates the standard of urban living. This project marks the dawn of a new era for us, one where we commit to crafting not just residences, but distinguished and timeless destinations that will become integral parts of Dubai’s cityscape.”

Knight Frank's report indicates that as of Q3 of 2023, Dubai's residential property values have risen for the 11th consecutive quarter. The ultra-luxury real estate market has generated individual property sales as high as $420 million in Q3 2023 alone. The market is focused on billionaire buyers and has sold 176 homes for $845 million in H1 2023. Apartments are the preferred investment in Dubai's real estate market, as evidenced by a 19.9% increase in average apartment rents in the year to date October 2023, compared to 18.0% rise in average villa rents, indicating the success of MERED's forward-thinking upscale property development strategy.

Upon completion, the tower will offer 311 premium ergonomic apartments, portraying it as a symbol of "Beauty in Harmony... Timeless Value," capturing the essence of a partnership that combines MERED's commitment to supreme construction quality and the highest building standards with Pininfarina's 90-year legacy of Italian style and Mirage, a consultancy known for developing notable spots like the Address Grand Creek Hotel and Bluewaters Island.

ICONIC's fast-track development plan includes a one-year design and contractor procurement stage, followed by a three-year main construction phase, concluding with unit handovers to customers. More than just a building, ICONIC by MERED is a high-quality, designer, and innovative living experience that embodies the future of upscale living in Dubai, showcasing MERED's visionary approach to the city's real estate landscape.

For further information about the ICONIC project and MERED's future developments, please visit: https://mered.ae/

About MERED

MERED is an international real estate developer that changes peoples’ lifestyles by redefining real estate. The brand fosters strong partnerships with top-tier architects, contractors, and service providers, sharing a commitment to their values. Its international team of visionary experts, driven by strategic cooperation, develops the real estate sector in promising locations. MERED’s projects transcend mere structures, becoming timeless masterpieces that shape cityscapes and enhance residents' lives with unparalleled quality and services.