Merck continues to showcase its award-winning “Show Type 2 Diabetes the Red Card” Campaign by providing complimentary screenings and health consultations to UAE residents at its booth with the support of local healthcare providers.

Visitors can contribute to the campaign by capturing their photos and raising the red card against Diabetes as part of an interactive Mosaic artwork at the stand.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Continuing to demonstrate its commitment to advancing healthcare innovation, Merck Gulf champions its position as an industry leader and showcases its award-winning "Show Type 2 Diabetes the Red Card, Together" campaign, at Medlab Middle East 2025, the region’s largest medical laboratory conference and trade show.

In a key focus at the exhibition aimed to guide personalised treatment decisions, Merck Gulf is presenting its insights in cardiometabolic health and leveraging a particular focus on advancing women’s health and diagnostics enabling precision medicine through its comprehensive genomic profiling tests.

Reaffirming its commitments to enhancing community wellbeing in the UAE, Merck Gulf is offering complimentary prediabetes and diabetes screenings and healthcare consultations at the event, for UAE residents working in governmental and private organisations, supported by local healthcare providers. The Merck booth (number Z6.D22) at Zabeel Hall 6 also features an interactive digital Mosaic Artwork installation, which visitors can contribute to by taking their photos and ‘raising the red card’, symbolising collective action against the non-communicable disease.

“Aligning with the UAE’s National Wellbeing Strategy 2031 and Merck’s global vision of Sparking Discovery and Elevating Humanity, our participation at Medlab Middle East 2025 reflects our dedication to transforming healthcare through innovation,” said Ahmed Aboel Fadl, General Manager at Merck Gulf. “We aim to empower our leadership in advanced diagnostics studies and data analytics to develop more precision healthcare solutions that contribute to the early detection of cardiometabolic conditions and provide evidence-based prevention strategies for a healthier UAE l.”

Speaking on a panel dedicated to women’s health at Medlab Middle East 2025, Sarrah Barakat, Director of Government Affairs and Communications at Merck Gulf, said: “Through innovative programmes combining technology with diagnostic insights and practical implementation strategies, Merck is demonstrating its leadership in reversing the prevalence of permanent healthcare conditions, potentially years before they develop. We are committed to elevating healthcare by leveraging our data-driven approaches to ensure precision medicine, especially in women’s health, to support the UAE’s dedicated healthcare goals. In line with the official theme of 2025 being the Year of Community in the UAE, Merck Gulf continues to embrace public-private partnerships with governmental entities to enhance public health and diversify the local prevention and management efforts against non-communicable diseases.”

Taking place from 3rd to 6th February at Dubai World Trade Centre, Medlab Middle East 2025 is expected to receive over 20,000 attendees and feature 900 exhibitors from more than 40 countries. In its 24th edition, the exhibition is centred around the theme of ‘Empowering Today’s Medical Labs for Tomorrow’s Global Future’ and aims to showcase new developed verticals dedicated to Women’s Health, Precision Medicine, Vaccines and Emergency Preparedness.

In the UAE, Merck has developed an advanced innovation system which helped analyse 8 years of health records from 4.5 million people, identifying 270,000 individuals at risk of developing diabetes in the future. Exhibiting at Medlab 2025, Merck Gulf’s presence at this world-class event reiterates its role in progressing discovery to explore advanced healthcare solutions that support the UAE’s health goals as part of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision.

About Merck

Merck, a leading science and technology company, operates across life science, healthcare and electronics. More than 64,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people’s lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From providing products and services that accelerate drug development and manufacturing as well as discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices – the company is everywhere.

Scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to Merck’s technological and scientific advances. This is how Merck has thrived since its founding in 1668. The founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company. Merck holds the global rights to the Merck name and brand. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck operate as MilliporeSigma in life science, EMD Serono in healthcare, and EMD Electronics in electronics.

For more information, please visit: https://www.merckgroup.com/en

For media enquiries, please contact: Merckgulf@talesandheads.com