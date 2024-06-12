Kuwait – Mercedes Vazquez, General Manager of ESK Holding participated in Kuwait’s Cyber First Summit shedding light on leveraging Artificial Intelligence in the evolving Cyber Threat landscape, in alignment with the State of Kuwait’s Vision 2035.

During her remarks at this pioneering forum and amidst remarkable Industry leaders, Kuwait’s Private, Public & Academic sector representatives, Mercedes Vazquez explored ways in which Artificial Intelligence can enhance threat detection in cybersecurity, why are adaptive Artificial Intelligence models crucial for combating new cyber threats such as Generative Adversarial Networks “GAN” and Variational Autoencoders “VAN”, how future Artificial Intelligence advancements will impact the threat landscape and how organizations should prepare to enable a comprehensive cyber resilient strategy, she also shed light on the challenges and benefits that come with Artificial Intelligence-driven behavioral analytics, ethical Artificial Intelligence considerations that arise in cybersecurity and its Global Governance as examples, as a well-recognized advocate to empower female professionals, Mercedes also highlighted the role of women in Artificial Intelligence and cybersecurity based on current global statistics and the need to accelerate the path of qualified talent inclusion in both industries, while praising the remarkable role of the State of Kuwait in ensuring welfare and prosperity for the role of women in both industries.

Commenting at Cyber First Conference, Mercedes Vazquez General Manager of ESK Holding said: “Responsible Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity represents an opportunity in value creation to uplift prosperity, communities and to safeguard and defend the resilience of digital infrastructure. While AI can also launch new attacks by themselves, fostering international collaboration in a multistakeholder mechanism to develop an inclusive Governance and to bridge the digital divide to mitigate the economic impact that may be created in emerging economies by the digital divide will be crucial as development, digital resilience, news skills and prosperity goes hand in hand and that includes increasing the qualified pipeline of talent of women in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence to create new jobs”

The Cyber First Kuwait Conference in collaboration with the Central Agency for Information Technology and the National Cyber Security Center was a remarkable event focused on New Kuwait Vision 2035 and outlines a transformative journey toward a digital secure future for Kuwait. Increased digitization across sectors has emphasized the need for strong cybersecurity measures to protect sensitive data. To deal with such rising cyber threats Kuwaiti government has established National Cyber Security strategy to protect and prioritize cybersecurity. With a steadfast commitment to enhancing cybersecurity maturity.

In the spirit of fostering collaboration across public and private realms, and in a bid to thwart the endeavors of malicious actors, Events First Group was elated to present the Cyber First-Kuwait Conference, 4th June 2024 in Kuwait. This event gathered cybersecurity experts, including luminaries in Information Security, Risk, Compliance, Forensics, and Cyber Law who shed light exploring Kuwait’s cybersecurity landscape and to unearth strategies for safeguarding our digital future.

Mercedes Vazquez, General Manager of ESK Holding shared the “Leveraging Artificial Intelligence in the evolving Cyber Threat landscape” with renowned leaders from diverse industries: Husain Al-Bustan: Chief Information Security Officer of Kuwait National Petroleum Corporation, Abdulaziz Alhajeri: Information Security Officer of KFAS, Aydin Aslaner: Cybersecurity Director of Microsoft, Jim West CEO & Founder of TopCyberPro and Issa Al Suwait: General Manager – Cybersecurity of STC Kuwait.

About ESK Holding: ESK Holding is an innovative digital transformation company based in Kuwait that builds bridges with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Specialized in: Responsible AI, Advanced Space Technology, Geospatial Intelligence, Sentiment Analysis, Business intelligence & pioneering nation-wide upskilling and reskilling initiatives while fostering international alliances to strengthen global cooperation and advancing security, technology for all, world-class skilling development to bridge the digital divide, create jobs, foster generational prosperity, innovate, strengthen capabilities in gender equality through technology and innovation, and to better respond to tomorrow’s challenges, today.

