Muscat, Oman — Mercedes-Benz Oman is proud to unveil the all-new G-Class portfolio. The diverse lineup of models features the iconic Mercedes-AMG G 63, Mercedes-Benz G 450 and G 500, and its Edition One electric G 580 with EQ Technology, representing the perfect fusion of tradition and innovation.

With a legacy spanning over 45 years, the G-Class continues to be an iconic figure in luxury off-road vehicles, now further elevated by electrification with the G 580. All models are built to excel in Oman's diverse and demanding terrains while offering unparalleled luxury, performance, and sustainability.

Since its debut in 1979, the G-Class has been renowned for its rugged off-road capabilities and luxury, making it the perfect choice for Oman’s adventurous spirit. The latest iteration continues to push boundaries with improved performance, advanced digital features, and luxurious comfort. The iconic design remains intact, with subtle updates like a redesigned radiator grille and bumpers, offering a modern yet familiar look.

The G-Class’s off-road prowess remains unmatched with its ladder-frame concept, three mechanical differential locks, LOW RANGE off-road gear reduction, and long-travel suspension. With up to 100% gradeability, a ground clearance of at least 241 mm, and a fording depth of 70 cm, the G-Class is built to conquer the challenging landscapes of Oman, from sand dunes to rocky mountain paths.

The G 580 with EQ Technology marks a historic leap into the future of off-roading, offering all-electric power without sacrificing the iconic G-Class performance. Powered by four individually controlled electric motors, the G 580 delivers an astounding 432 kW and 1164 Nm of torque, providing unparalleled power and control. Key innovations like G-TURN, G-STEERING, and the intelligent off-road crawl function ensure the G 580 excels in Oman’s diverse off-road conditions.

The 116-kWh high-voltage lithium-ion battery ensures a driving range of up to 473 kilometers, making it ideal for long journeys across Oman, whether through the city of Muscat or venturing into the desert. The G 580’s fast-charging capabilities allow up to 80% recharge in just 32 minutes, minimizing downtime and maximizing your adventures.

With a fording depth of 850 mm, the G 580 surpasses its predecessors and is fully prepared for Oman’s wadis and desert landscapes. Its design stays true to the G-Class heritage while incorporating new electric-specific elements like a black-panel radiator grille, a slightly raised bonnet, and air curtains in the rear wheel arches to enhance aerodynamics.

Inside all of the G-Class models, the focus is on luxury, comfort, and advanced technology. The MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system features a 12.3-inch high-resolution display with intuitive controls, voice commands, and smartphone integration. All the models come with high-quality materials, including nappa leather, ensuring a premium feel throughout.

Optional features like temperature-controlled cupholders, wireless charging, and the Burmester® 3D surround sound system add to the luxurious driving experience. The MANUFAKTUR program offers almost limitless customization options, allowing Omani customers to personalize their G-Class with a wide range of interior and exterior finishes.

Safety is at the core of Mercedes-Benz’s design philosophy, and all the G-Class models are equipped with the latest driver assistance systems. From Active Brake Assist to the PRE-SAFE® preventive occupant protection system, the vehicles ensure maximum safety on Oman’s roads. The G 580 also includes the “transparent bonnet” feature, allowing drivers to see obstacles directly under the front of the car—a crucial tool for navigating rocky or uneven terrain.

The G 580 with EQ Technology represents a pivotal moment for Mercedes-Benz and the future of luxury vehicles in Oman. Offering zero-emission driving without compromising on performance, the G 580 aligns with global sustainability goals and Oman's focus on renewable energy.

To mark the introduction of the G 580, Mercedes-Benz Oman is offering an exclusive EDITION ONE model. This special edition comes with striking blue accents, 20-inch AMG wheels, and a premium Burmester® 3D surround sound system. The EDITION ONE also includes unique “Welcome Home” and “Leaving Home” lighting animations, adding a personalized touch to every drive.

With the launch of the all-new G-Class lineup, Mercedes-Benz Oman invites you to experience the next generation of luxury off-road driving. Whether navigating Muscat’s urban environment or exploring Oman’s rugged landscapes, these models offer the perfect combination of power, innovation, and style.

The all-new G-Class models including G 580 with EQ Technology are now available at Mercedes-Benz Oman showrooms. Visit us today to discover the future of off-road excellence.

